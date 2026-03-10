This North London Gallery has a new photography exhibition showing some of music's most legendary artists

The only thing that can make music better is all the artsy stuff that comes with it – merch, obviously, style (000s space buns, Indie Sleeze, the band tees of the OG Britpop era), and, of course, the countless albums and posters that come with each single. Putting this into a proper celebration, a North London gallery is launching a marvellous new music photography exhibition which puts the beautiful and the blurry portraits of some of the music industry’s biggest tastemakers into the spotlight.

Titled AIM, SHOOT, STOP, FIX, the exhibition unites work from four of the biggest names in music photography who have all shaped how we see the industry. The exhibition at the Worldly Wicked & Wise Gallery in Queen’s Park will be showing work from Peter Anderson, Chris Clunn, David Corio, and Lawrence Watson, who all started their careers at NME back in the 70s and 80s – aka the coolest eras in the music industry. And a time when photographers had way more access, often getting up close and intimate with some of the biggest artists around, getting to capture a side of them never-before-seen.

A post shared by Peter Anderson (@peteranderson.photos) A photo posted by on

The photographs themselves have never before been seen all in one place, so the exhibition is a pretty special one. It’s opening up on March 10th, although it’s not around for long, running for a month until 10th April.

Even if you’re not a music aficionado and your auditory expertise ends at “wait, I recognise this one” at a song that it turns out was at number one for over 15 weeks, you’ll know some of the names and faces on display. Some of the musicians the photographers have shot include: Snoop Dogg, Madonna, Bowie, Nice Cave, Martin Gaye, Oasis, Joy Division, Sade, Bob Marley, Blur and literally hundreds more.

If you’re someone into music, photography, or you just really miss the days when magazines were the source of cool culture, then it’s one of those secret gems to have on your radar. The Worldly Wicked & Wise Gallery specialises in limited-edition rock’n’roll prints and counterculture art, so you can pretty much guarantee to find something you’ll fangirl over. You can find the gallery next to Queen’s Park Station, and it’s open Tuesday-Saturday 10 am - 6 pm, and 11-4 on Sundays.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



