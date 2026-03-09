Harry Styles is playing a frankly ridiculous 12-night run at Wembley Stadium later this year. And if you fancy a preview of what’s to come, Netflix has you sorted.

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester recently dropped on Netflix, and is a concert film of his March 6th concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

Styles used the gig to live-debut his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which was released the same day.

The editors didn’t hang about putting this one together, dropping less than 48 hours after the gig itself.

After playing through the new album, Styles played a few of his biggest hits as part of an encore, including Watermelon Sugar and Sign of the Times — with string accompaniment — before finishing up with another go at the new album’s first single Aperture.

Harry Styles One Night in Manchester runs to around 90 minutes, and features a wee bit of footage ahead of the concert itself to provide some contextual flavour, and pad out the runtime.

Affordable tickets go out of style(s)

The Manchester gig was announced in February 2026, with limited £20 tickets made available through a lottery system. That’s a helluva lot less than you’d pay for tickets to his Wembley Stadium run later this year. Fan backlash made headlines back in January, with some tour tickets costing several hundred pounds.

Rifling through the odds and ends available at Ticketmaster at present, for Harry Styles’s Wembley gigs, £155.70 was the cheapest we could dig up. And plenty of mid-tier seats cost a whole lot more than that.

Seeing a similar performance for £5.99 through a Netflix subscription? It’s one way to save a small fortune.

Styles’s new album has broken records, selling a reported 125,000 copies in its first two days on sale, in the UK alone. It sails past Harry’s House from 2022, which sold 113,000 in its first week.

According to Official Charts, Styles occupies the top three slots for songs for March 8th, with new single American Girls leading ahead of Aperture and Ready Steady Go.

But you know which Harry Styles project we have our eye on most keenly? The Southbank Centre’s Meltdown, which Styles is curating — and will play at.





