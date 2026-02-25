Somerset House Summer Series gigs reveals cracking line-up: The Flaming Lips, The Cribs and more

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to gigging in London — you just need to check out our big London gig list for proof of that. But few venues have the majesty and magic of the neoclassical surroundings of Somerset House, surely the capital’s most beautiful stage. And this summer it’s set to host one its best line-up of shows in recent memory.

The open-air Somerset House Summer Series 2026 will see stars such as The Cribs, The Flaming Lips, Agnes Obel, Lightning Seeds and Black Country, New Road take to the stage, with the run of shows kicking off on July 16th with singer-songwriter Naïka.

The line up and ticket details

Here’s a look at the full line up:

July 16th – Naïka

July 17th – Palace

July 18th – Thee Sacred Souls

July 19th – Lightning Seeds

July 20th – The Cribs

July 21st – Agnes Obel

July 22nd – Black Country, New Road

July 23th – Venna

July 24th – Raf-Saperra

July 25th – The Flaming Lips

July 26th – Benjamin Clementine

Fancy going? Tickets go on general sale on Friday 6th March at 10am GMT via the Somerset House website . A presale for American Express card holders will kick off at 10am on Tuesday March 3rd, while Somerset House subscribers can get early bird tickets at 10am on Thursday March 5th.

“We’re delighted to unveil the curated headliners for this year’s Somerset House Summer Series,” said Matthew Cook, Head of Live Events at Somerset House.

“Featuring artists spanning a variety of genres and generations, this year’s edition promises to deliver spectacular performances, in the unique setting of the Somerset House open-air courtyard.

“From creative trailblazers who have led the way for bold new genres, innovators whose

impact can be felt across a vast array of musicians today, distinctly individual talents who continue to surprise, and future greats carving out their own path – Somerset House Summer Series once again stands as a testament to the power of the Arts. We can’t wait to welcome artists and fans to our home this summer.”

It’s a particularly good line-up for indie kids — stalwarts The Cribs always put on a good show, and are riding high on the recent release of ninth album ‘Selling a Vibe’. The Flaming Lips show meanwhile will be part of an extensive tour of the UK this summer, including a date at Margate’s Dreamland theme park.





