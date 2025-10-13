Candlelight concerts bring horror movie soundtracks to beautiful historical London halls
One for the Conjuring heads
Fancy having a classier kind of spooky time this Halloween season? Those in London should check out Candlelight: WB Horror Classics.
On November 8th, a concert featuring stone cold horror movie soundtrack classics will take place at The Great Hall, Barts North Wing, at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.
The tunes will be played by the Crystal Palace string quartet, and the setlist includes an awful lot for fans of the wider Conjuring universe. Here’s the track list:
- Run Nancy from A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Artifact Room from Annabelle Comes Home
- Good Out There from Annabelle Comes Home
- Creation from Annabelle: Creation
- Bloodlines (End Titles) from Final Destination Bloodlines
- Introduction to Horror from Friday the 13th I, II, and III
- Main Theme (Extended) from Nightmare on Elm Street
- Family Theme from The Conjuring
- Tubular Bells from The Exorcist
- To the Shock of Miss Louise from The Lost Boys
- Cry Little Sister from The Lost Boys
- God Ends Here from The Nun
- The Nun’s Story from The Nun II
- Follow the Rosary from The Nun II
- It’s You Maurice from The Nun II
- Goodbyes from The Nun II
- Main Title from The Shining
- Midnight, the Stars and You from The Shining
It’s a fairly snappy hour-long concert, which is why there are actually two sessions crammed into the one evening. The first starts at 7pm, the latter at 9pm.
Tickets range from £20 to £62.50, depending on how far back in the beautiful hall you’re willing to sit. But the cheapest tickets are already sold out, so don’t hang about if you fancy picking up one of the lower-cost tiers.
If it seems odd to have just one day to experience these movie tunes, you need to check out Candlelight’s full schedule.
It holds similar events all the time, featuring everything from the works of Hans Zimmer to Taylor Swift tunes and those of Pink Floyd — all played by string quartets and ensembles. There’s even a The Sounds of UK Rap and Grime night on December 6th.
At each concert, the stage is lit using countless electric candles, and you can also buy a 3-pack of them to take home with you, for an extra £15.
Check out the available tickets for Candlelight: WB Horror Classics at the Fever website.
