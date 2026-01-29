Inside the new-look Ronnie Scott's jazz bar — and the Upstairs room shows to book first

Following the refurbishment of Ronnie Scott’s main auditorium, the ‘Upstairs at Ronnie’s’ space, which closed to the public in 2024, is relaunching on 6th February as a plush, intimate performance space. It promises a highly memorable experience for punters, while being a fine space for musicians to play. And we've been behind the scenes to take a look.



Ronnie Scott’s is a name with a legacy. The legendary jazz club has hosted legends from Miles Davis to Ella Fitzgerald, as well as a who’s who of contemporary jazz. It was founded in 1959 on Gerrard Street in Soho before moving to Frith Street a few years later – the site that remains its home 60 years later.

For artists, it’s a proper performance room: excellent sound, a fantastic piano, and a brilliant PA. Fred Nash, Ronnie Scott's

The old characterful but faded upstairs bar space has been completely transformed. Ronnie Scott’s CEO Fred Nash is understandably excited about revealing the new venue to the public, saying that “people can expect a space that has been carefully designed with real attention to audience comfort, in genuinely beautiful surroundings”. He adds that “for artists, it’s a proper performance room: excellent sound, a fantastic piano, and a brilliant PA”.



The refurbishment has been a challenge for the Ronnie’s team as they undertook major building work – sometimes while a lunchtime show was taking place downstairs. The new space will be almost unrecognisable to people who visited the old bar. The roof was taken off so the ceiling could be extended, and the room has been significantly reshaped.



The project has been a collaboration between Ronnie Scott’s staff and a crack team of architects and interior designers. Nash speaks with real reverence for the work done by project partner Archer Humphreys, stating – “they refurbished the ground floor in 2024 with a huge amount of care, preserving the atmosphere and the character people love. Upstairs, they’ve brought that same attention to detail – with some Ronnie’s touches – but crucially, it has its own identity as well. It complements the main room rather than trying to copy it”.

A world class programme

Ronnie Scott’s is synonymous with jazz, but the new venue will spread its wings – exploring a range of contemporary music. As Nash puts it, “downstairs is jazz mecca – it’s hallowed ground. Upstairs gives us a little more artistic freedom to explore jazz-adjacent territory, and to have a bit of fun with the programme.”

A piano trio series will feature luminaries such as Bill Laurance, Joe Webb and Ashley Henry. The schedule also features the newly formed Ronnie Scott’s Gospel Choir as well as artists from the worlds of hip-hop, global music, classical and much more besides.



Anyone who has attended a show at the main Ronnie Scott’s venue knows the atmosphere, the feel and the standard of the experience. The upstairs space aims to expand the remit, while maintaining the signature Ronnie’s vibe. Nash is clear on the venue’s intentions: “London and the UK are producing an incredible range of new music, and we want Upstairs to reflect that, without losing Ronnie’s standard. The guiding principle is the same: quality, atmosphere, and a room that’s built for listening”.

Six events to get you excited for a visit to Upstairs at Ronnie’s:

The event schedule so far is varied, exciting and offers a myriad of options to sonically satisfy discerning music fans. Below are six picks to whet your appetite for the musical treats to come.

Ronnie Scott’s Gospel Choir led by Daniel Thomas

8th February (and every 1 Sunday of the month until 5th April) Every Ronnie Scott’s Gospel Choir show is set to be a foot-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza. Singer-songwriter, keyboardist and entertainer Daniel Thomas has shared studios and live spaces with Luther Vandross, Elton John, James Brown, Lewis Capaldi and many more. Here he assembles a choir featuring some of the best and most experienced gospel singers the UK has. Not to be missed if you’re looking for an uplifting experience. The Late Late Show with Tomorrow’s Warriors: Allexa Nava

10th February Jazz development programme Tomorrow’s Warriors has been incubating the UK’s future stars for over 30 years, helping to steward some of the biggest names in the contemporary scene. In the first of a monthly series of collaborations between Tomorrow’s Warriors and Upstairs at Ronnie’s, Peruvian Saxophonist and flautist Allexa Nava takes to the stage. Having made waves as a member of the uplifting band Colectiva – she is part of the upcoming wave of London-based jazz talent. Vocal Jazz Jam with Jamie Safir

11th February (and every Wednesday until 29th April) Host and band leader Jamie Safir has worked with a plethora of artists from the worlds of jazz and pop. Here he leads a masterclass in vocal jazz, with a rotating line-up of singers featuring the likes of Natalie Williams, Emma Smith and Georgia Cecile. Each jam will be different, but what will be consistent is the quality of the music, all to be enjoyed in this extraordinary new venue. Close Up Classical with Juliet Stevenson

23rd February As part of a new series showcasing the classical music loved by well-known musicians and personalities – beloved actor Juliet Stevenson will discuss her favourites with violinist Lizzie Ball and pianist James Pearson. The pair will then be joined by clarinettist Rhys Taylor to perform Juliet’s choices. NEONE The Wonderer

24th February Fast rising jazz hip-hop fusionist NEONE The Wonderer has been turning heads with thrilling live performances at events such as the Brick Lane Jazz Festival. Borrowing from Neo-soul, hip-hop and a plethora of jazz styles and topped with NEONE’s distinctive flows, he has crafted a sound with familiar elements that is all his own. Bringing his full live line-up with him to Ronnie’s, this is sure to be an electrifying performance from an artist we’re only going to hear more from. Piano Trio Series: Ashley Henry

Acclaimed pianist and singer Ashley Henry graces the stage at Upstairs at Ronnie's with his signature blend of jazz, soul and hip-hop. Known for his bold storytelling, virtuosic piano playing and formidable ability as a bandleader, it will be a treat for all jazz fans to see Henry in this intimate setting.





