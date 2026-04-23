James Bond is set to get an orchestral spectacle at this year’s Proms

James Bond is no stranger to a bit of razzle-dazzle, and the words “orchestral spectacle” probably don’t seem out of line with the martini sipping, tuxedo-wearing world of everyone’s favourite suave spy. And whilst you may have hoped that the next Bond announcement would be an update on which actor had been tapped to take up the heroic mantle, the latest news from the BBC Proms is still exciting to Bond fans and music fans alike.

BBC Proms has confirmed that a night dedicated to the music of James Bond will feature as a part of this year’s programme, on Tuesday, 25th August.

Conductor Daniel Batholomew-Poyser will conduct the BBC Concert Orchestra in a musical homage to the iconic character, performing hits from the franchise, including films like Skyfall and The Spy Who Loved Me, amongst others. Fans of Ted Lasso will be excited to see Nick Mohammed on the bill as the evening’s host – hopefully with his violin on hand for a carefully planned impromptu jam sesh with the orchestra.

The Proms is a huge season packed with hundreds of performances, celebrating all kinds of musical traditions. The 2026 programme will kick off on 17th July and run until September 12th. As well as the homage to Fleming’s hero, there will be a tribute to Disney composer Alan Menken, who composed scores for smash hit movies like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, amongst others. As well as cinematic tributes, there will be a celebration of Miles Davis’ centenary, and a range of American concerts to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence.

Everyone knows that the Bond theme tune is just as important as the main man, with plenty of big and small names speculated to be attached to the next film, from Olivia Dean to Nick Cave. Lana Del Ray has also been attached to the franchise over the last couple of years and just released First Light as part of the new Bond video game.

The full lineup for the 2026 BBC Proms has been released on the website, promising a whole host of acts from piano phenoms to the Spanish National Orchestra and BBC Introducing, to name a few. General booking opens on Saturday, 16th May, with a range of ticket pricing across different evenings, starting at £16.28.





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