Lidl’s new England football shirt is designed to survive a soaking from flying pints

Football shirts have long been built to handle rain, sweat and the occasional muddy slide tackle. Flying pints, however, are another matter entirely.

With a summer of tournament football around the corner, Lidl has unveiled what it claims is the world's first drinks-proof football jersey. Dubbed the Three Lidls Jersey, the limited-edition shirt has been designed specifically for supporters who find themselves caught in the crossfire whenever a goal hits the back of the net.

Created using what Lidl calls POUR-TEX (a play on GORE-TEX) technology, the shirt features liquid-resistant and odour-resistant fabric, breathable underarm panels and even a waterproof pocket designed to keep phones, wallets and other valuables safe from celebratory spillages.

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The shirt has been launched alongside England superfan Andy Milne, a familiar face to anyone who has spent time in fan zones or followed the national team abroad. According to Lidl, the jersey was designed with real supporters in mind, whether they're watching from the pub, a packed fan park or the sofa at home.

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Available in both short and long-sleeve versions, the Three Lidls Jersey will go on sale from 10am on the 11th of June, priced at £19.66, a nod to England's World Cup triumph.

There is a catch, though. Just 104 shirts will be available, matching the number of goals scored by the England men's team at major international tournaments. All proceeds will be donated to the Neighbourly Foundation, which supports community projects across the UK.

Whether it solves the age-old problem of wearing someone else's beer after a last-minute winner remains to be seen, but it's certainly one of the more inventive pieces of merchandise we'll see this summer.

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