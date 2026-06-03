Paul McCartney is heading to an intimate London music venue for a special In Conversation Evening to celebrate his new album

2026 is proving to be somewhat of a Beatles renaissance with Sam Mendes’ four-part biopic teasing more news, exhibitions happening across the city, and Sir Paul McCartney releasing a brand new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane. What a time to be a Beatles fan, eh? The roster of Beatles-esque events is set to get even bigger and starrier as McCartney has announced a special evening at one of London’s most famed live music venues where he will be discussing his acclaimed new album and the journey behind its creation.

On Wednesday, 10th June, Paul McCartney will be heading to the Roundhouse London for a unique live event – the first of its kind in recent years, giving a rare insight into the making, recording, and stories behind the new album. Paul will reflect on the making of the album from its earliest beginnings, sharing stories and insights from his first meeting with producer Andrew Watt in 2021 through to the recording process, songwriting, duetting with Ringo for the first time, artwork development and the album’s release last week. The audience will gain a rare, first-hand perspective on how The Boys of Dungeon Lane came to life and hear the new music played amongst Paul’s stories.

(Image credit: MPL/Capitol Records)

McCartney teased the album back in March, with the release of his single Days We Left Behind, releasing his 13-track album The Boys of Dungeon Lane on May 29th. The album has been described as McCartney’s “most introspective album to date, taking the listener back to where it all began.”

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The official description continues, “These extraordinary new songs find Paul writing with rare openness about his childhood in post-war Liverpool, the resilience of his parents, and early adventures shared with George Harrison and John Lennon long before the world had ever heard of Beatlemania. Like his career, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ is musically eclectic and sees Paul across an array of instruments and styles, showcasing his broad musicality. There’s Wings-style rock, Beatles-style harmonies, McCartney-style grooves, understated intimacy, melody-driven storytelling, character songs – the common thread being Paul.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Wednesday, 3rd June, with tickets starting at £64.28. All the seating will be unreserved, with some seating upstairs on a raised level too. You can get tickets here .





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