Ezra Collective swap Wembley for Shoreditch with an intimate one-night-only gig

For a band that spent last year filling Wembley Arena, Ezra Collective are about to go in the complete opposite direction by heading to a more intimate venue.

The Mercury Prize-winning jazz outfit has announced a special one-night-only show at 83 Rivington Street in Shoreditch on the 18th of June, giving fans the chance to see one of Britain's best live acts in what could be their most intimate London performance to date.

The event is being hosted in partnership with Courvoisier and arrives fresh off the announcement of the band's highly anticipated fourth album, Here Because of Hope. While no setlist details have been revealed, organisers are teasing the possibility of hearing material from the new record long before its release.

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For anyone who has seen Ezra Collective's rise over the past few years, the scale of the venue is what makes this particularly exciting.

This is a band that has graduated from sweaty club gigs to festival headline slots, BRIT Awards and arena shows, becoming one of the defining success stories of modern British jazz along the way. Seeing them back in a small room feels a bit like catching a Premier League striker playing five-a-side.

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The show is also designed around the theme of Father’s Day, with fans encouraged to bring a father figure, friend or loved one along for the night. Alongside the music, guests will be able to sample specially created Courvoisier cocktails, including the Ezra Twist, a bespoke serve developed by the band and the cognac brand.

What makes Ezra Collective so compelling live is their ability to make jazz feel like a celebration rather than a lesson. Their gigs are joyful, communal affairs where afrobeat, hip-hop, reggae, funk and jazz all collide into something that feels uniquely London. Few bands currently touring can generate the same level of energy from a crowd.

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Tickets are free but expected to disappear almost instantly. Fans can sign up for an email reminder now, ahead of tickets being released at midday on the 11th of June.

Given the band's current trajectory, opportunities to see Ezra Collective in a venue this size are becoming increasingly rare. If you've ever wanted to experience one of the UK's most exciting live acts up close rather than from the upper tier of an arena, this might be your chance.





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