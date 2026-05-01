Star Wars is coming to The Royal Albert Hall for a brand new series of in-concert screenings

A long time ago, in a galaxy meeting room far far away (America, probably), some executives realised that people are obsessed with movie scores, and united the symphonic spectacular of live orchestras with the biggest and most iconic cinematic releases. Now, Star Wars will be getting the orchestral treatment.

The Royal Albert Hall has hosted many impressive musicians, historic events, and goosebump inducing performances. Now in a cinematic first, the world (ahem, fandom) of Star Wars will be descending too.

Perfectly in time with Star Wars Day hype, in late April and early May 2027, a first-of-its-kind weekend of Star Wars in Concert screenings will be taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, bringing Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and the Darth Vader to the big screen with quite literal fanfare.

(Image credit: Royal Albert Hall)

The screenings will consist of all three movies in the original trilogy, being accompanied by a live orchestra, bringing John WIlliams’ iconic score to life, underscoring each jam–packed moment. And it’s not just any orchestra having a crack at the three hour score, but the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra who will be switching Mozart for movie scores, and swapping Schubert for Star Wars.

The screenings come as part of Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series bringing a truly cinematic experience to life for cinephiles and audiophiles alike. Other stars in the series include The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Black Panther, Matilda, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Casino Royale to name a few of the biggest hitters.

The run opens on April 29th, with Episode IV: A New Hope, followed by The Empire Strikes Back, and concluding with Return of the Jedi on 2nd May. The screenings will be shows:

Episode IV: A New Hope – Thu Apr 29 (2pm, 7.30pm), Fri Apr 30 (2pm, 7.30pm), Sat May 1 (2pm, 7.30pm)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – Fri Apr 30 (7.30pm), Sat May 1 (7.30pm)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – Sun, May 2 (1pm, 6.30pm)

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday 1st May, with tickets starting at £45, with the priciest seats going all the way to £120. Anything this exciting with this level of fandom won’t have tickets for long, so if you fancy it, it’s worth booking soon. Channel your inner Yoda and do something wise – like prebooking.

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