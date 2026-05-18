The 10 must-see sets at Harry Styles’ Meltdown festival

Singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles steps up to the plate to choose the bill for Meltdown – the world’s longest-running artist-curated music festival. In 2026, London's the Southbank Centre celebrates its 75th anniversary as Styles picks an incredibly eclectic line-up of acts for this year’s event.

Meltdown, which in the past has been overseen by everyone from Nick Cave to Little Simz, takes place between the 11th and 21st of June. Utilising the South Bank Centre’s main spaces – shows will take place across the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall and the Purcell Room.

Harry Styles is set to deliver one of the most intriguing line-ups in the history of Meltdown – with artists from the worlds of pop, indie-rock, jazz, electronica and more taking to the stage. We pick 10 shows that are not to be missed.

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Styles is playing a special one-off gig with an orchestra on the 16th of July at the Royal Festival Hall. We have, however, left this show off our preview as tickets were available exclusively through a draw, which has now closed.

1. Warpaint

(Image credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

When: Thursday 11 June

Thursday 11 June Where: Royal Festival Hall

With over 20 years as a band under their belts at this point, all-female LA four-piece Warpaint have become a beloved act in the world of indie-rock. Known for their atmospheric and hypnotic approach, the band channels dream pop, art rock and psychedelic influences to create a sound that is all their own.

Warpaint played at Meltdown in 2023, garnering rave reviews and is sure to delight again this time around. As if that wasn’t enough, support comes from Hot Chip frontman, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alexis Taylor.

2. Shabaka & Friends

(Image credit: Photo by David Corio/Redferns via Getty Images)

When: Friday 12 June

Friday 12 June Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall

Having established himself as one of the most forward-looking figures in UK jazz with bands such as Sons of Kemet and The Comet Is Coming, Shabaka has struck out on his own in recent years. A highly versatile multi-instrumentalist and producer – he notably shifted his focus away from the tenor saxophone, the instrument he had been most associated with, to focus on a range of flutes from around the world.

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With this year’s album Of The Earth, he played all the instruments and carried out production duties himself. Drawing on multiple synths, drum machines, flutes and indeed saxophone, it’s a record that creates a unique sound world. For this gig, Shabaka will reinterpret his work with a special band, which is sure to feature some familiar faces for those who follow the UK jazz scene.

3. Stephen Fretwell

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Transworld Publishers)

When: Friday 12 + Saturday 13 June

Friday 12 + Saturday 13 June Where: The Purcell Room

Stephen Fretwell is a much-loved cult figure whose music sits between folk and indie-rock. His songs have been interpreted by everyone from Arctic Monkeys and Self Esteem to Michael Ball.

His song ‘Run’ is also known to many as the theme from Gavin and Stacey. Performing an expansive set, he is sure to draw upon music from throughout his career. He’s doing two shows, meaning that if there’s a clash with one of the other artists you’d like to see on the bill, you’ll still have the chance to spend a fine evening in the company of Monsieur Fretwell.

4. Kamasi Washington

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitri Hakke/Redferns via Getty Images)

When: Sunday 14 June

Sunday 14 June Where: Royal Festival Hall: Jazz Legends

Across an impressive run of albums and EPs, including his much lauded The Epic, US saxophonist Kamasi Washington has become an inescapable creative force within the world of contemporary jazz. Washington will deliver two distinct and different shows on the same day at the Royal Festival Hall.

His afternoon set billed as “Jazz Legends reimagined” will see him interpret and pay tribute to the works of Miles Davis and John Coltrane. The evening show will draw upon his latest album Fearless Movement. Whether heading to one or both of his shows, punters are in for a treat courtesy of one of the most dynamic and essential jazz figures playing today.

5. Mulatu Astatke

(Image credit: Photo by PASCAL SCHMIDT/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

When: Wednesday 17 June

Wednesday 17 June Where: Royal Festival Hall

Often referred to as ‘the father of Ethio-jazz’, Mulatu Astatke is a fearless innovator who helped define the ‘swinging Addis’ era of the 1960s and 1970s. A virtuosic vibraphone player, percussionist, composer and bandleader – Astatke is a veteran artist, whose vast catalogue feels as relevant as ever.

He has released an extraordinary amount of music, but for many 1972’s Mulatu of Ethiopia will always be a favourite. Whether you’re an old fan or new to his work, this show will be a chance to enjoy the music of a true master.

6. Bar Italia

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When: Thursday 18 June

Thursday 18 June Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall

Taking their name from the legendary late-night Soho café that also birthed a song by Pulp, Bar Italia formed in 2019 and have been growing a dedicated and passionate following ever since. Honing their sound over a prolific run of albums – the band released their fifth full-length effort Some Like It Hot in 2025.

With rocky cuts, folk infused numbers and ballads to boot, it’s a refined and well-judged set that has helped cement Bar Italia as one of the most essential UK indie bands working today. If that’s your bag, don’t miss them at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

7. Jon Hopkins with Maddie Ashman and Leo Abrahams

(Image credit: Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty)

When: Saturday 20 June

Saturday 20 June Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall

Among a stellar line-up that covers many genres and features many greats – this show stands out. Jon Hopkins is a wizard of electronic production, creating everything from ambient-leaning records to pulsating, dance-floor-ready cuts that remain heady and cerebral.

Here he collaborates with multi-instrumentalist and composer Maddie Ashman, and musician, composer and long-term Brian Eno collaborator Leo Abrahams. This extraordinary trio will perform an improvised set, which punters can expect to feature everything from meditative piano and cello to guitar, electronics and shots of noise.

8. Yussef Dayes

(Image credit: Photo by Jack Hall/Getty Images)

When: Saturday 20 June

Saturday 20 June Where: Royal Festival Hall

Over a period of years, South London raised drummer, composer and bandleader Yussef Dayes has established himself as a key figure in UK jazz. Originally gaining traction for his collaborative effort with keyboardist and producer Kamaal Williams under the name Yussef Kamaal, he has gone on to work with Tom Misch, feature with multiple other artists and establish his own solo career.

His 2023 album Black Classical Music was a genre-crossing statement of intent that drew on everything from classic and contemporary jazz to soul, hip-hop, reggae and more. His live reputation has grown over time, meaning that this is sure to be one of the standout sets at this year’s Meltdown.

9. James Murphy (DJ)

(Image credit: Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

When: Saturday 20 June

Saturday 20 June Where: Queen Elizabeth Hall foyer

Best known as the founder and brains behind the genre-bending indie-dance favourites LCD Soundsystem, James Murphy is also a prolific producer and DJ.

On Saturday, at the end of Meltdown’s run, he will bring the party with a three-hour DJ set. Expect an intoxicating blend of genres and dancefloor-ready grooves.

10. Soulwax

(Image credit: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

When: Sunday 21 June

Sunday 21 June Where: Royal Festival Hall

Soulwax, the band established by Belgian brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, became synonymous with big anthems, foot-tapping grooves and a casual disregard for genre.

Blending indie rock with various flavours of dance music and electronica, the brothers have also performed DJ sets and produced material under the moniker 2manydjs. A long-established at this point, Soulwax have earned their reputation as one of Europe’s most inventive bands. They will make a fine closing act for Meltdown in 2026.

Meltdown runs from the 11th to the 21st of June across the Southbank Centre’s iconic venues, with Harry Styles curating one of the festival’s most adventurous line-ups to date. For full listings and ticket information, head to the Southbank Centre website.





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