The 2026 World Cup has announced an official soundtrack album, with Stormzy and The Rolling Stones set to feature

The flurry of World Cup related posts, stories, and activations are coming thick and fast, making football more accessible than ever. Well, making the sport more accessible palatable for people who don’t actually really *like * football. The latest news from the sporting world is one which will delight anyone who tends to head to Wembley for a concert instead of a match: The World Cup has got an official soundtrack album.

You hear the word “football” and you immediately think “Stormzy”, right? No?Maybe you will now as the pop star is just one of the many big names attached to the project. With less than a week until the first game (Mexico vs South Africa), FIFA has confirmed a fuller roster of artists have been involved with the project.

They couldn’t not really use Shakira, after her iconic track Waka Waka (It’s Time For Africa) which was created for the World Cup in 2010, and has since graced zumba classes and school discos across the country. Her track with Burna Boy is called Dai Dai and is already streaming.

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The album features a whole team of international artists, with plenty teaming up to deliver their tracks. Stormzy is teaming up with Fridayy and Angel for the track Blessings, whilst singer and breakout star of the most recent series of The White Lotus LISA has teamed up with Anitta and Rema for their song Goals. Cementing its status as an all-star album, the tracklist is rounded off by The Rolling Stones with a remix of In The Stars.

The official World Cup 2026 Album tracklist:

Goals by LISA, Anitta and Rema

Game Time by Future and Tyla

Illuminate by Jessie Reyez and Elyanna

Echo by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea

Por Ella by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda

Three Nations by 21 Savage, Nata Cano and French Montana

No Place Like Home by Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado and Davido

In The Stars (Remix) by The Rolling Stones

Show Me by Arya Starr and Latto

Mi Mexico Lindo by Alejandro Fernandez

Blessings by Stormzy, Fridayy, and Angel

Energy by Ava Max and BIA

Lighter by Jelly Roll Carín León

Siir Siir by Nora Fatehi, Vegedream and Sanjoy

Partidazo by Danny Ocean

Champion by IShowSpeed

Love Always Wins by Shaggy, Cimafunk, and Zema

Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy

The 18-track album is available from Friday 5th June, helping kick off the official countdown for the first match of the series. Some of the tracks are also set to be performed live across some of the opening ceremonies in Mexico City, Toronto, and Los Angeles.





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