Harry Styles is officially headlining a show at this year’s Meltdown Festival – and here’s how you can get tickets

Harry Styles is a busy man – he’s running, he’s been releasing new music, and he’s confirmed to do a historic 12 show run at Wembley Stadium this summer. Somehow in the midst of all that, he’s also performing at this year’s Metldown Festival which he also curated the lineup for btdubs.

The annual Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank will be running from 11th-21st June with music from Foushée, trip hop from Erika de Casier, and multi-instrumentalist Devonté Hynes already confirmed on the docket for this year.

Now, we have details for Harry’s own show at the Southbank Centre which will see him take to the Royal Festival Hall stage on June 16th. It’s set to be a proper razzle dazzle of a show will a full live orchestra in front of the 2,700 seats. Or in this case, 2,700 screaming fans.

For one night only, he’ll be taking to the stage, and in order to get tickets, you won’t need to be on Ticketmaster for hours, spend £500 and be a Gemini rising, you just need to enter the ballot. You’ll need to head to Southbank Centre’s online draw and enter the draw for a chance to win. It costs £20 to enter, and the ballot is now open (May 6), running for just over a week, closing at midday on Friday 15th. You can also enter for free via post, but all entries for this will need to have been received by 6pm on Tuesday 19th.

(Image credit: Sony Music)

A single entry to the ballot costs £20, so if you want to enter twice it will cost £40 and so on and so on. Obviously, whilst solo-gigging is very cool girl eat pray love coded, it’s wayyy more fun with your mates, and Southbank clearly recognise this as each entry means a chance to win a pair of tickets.

All proceeds from the online prize draw will go towards the Southbank Centre’s work with young people, so you’ll be able to contribute to a good cause (selfless) while being in with a chance to dance away to Harry Styles (selfish-ish) by a live orchestra. You're supporting the arts and young people in one go, good for you.

If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll be notified on 2nd June, with doors opening at 7.30pm on the night.

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You can enter the prize draw here .





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