Phoebe Bridgers announces major 2026 London show

Indie folk icon and one third of supergroup Boygenius Phoebe Bridgers has announced a massive tour that begins later this year.

Bridgers’s The Lost Tour begins on the 15th September, 2026, and sees her wind her way across the US before landing in London for a gig at The O2 on 1st December.

Fancy attending? This is the key week. Ticket presale begins on June 10th at 10am, and to get on-board you need to sign up for a presale pass over at the tour website.

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General sale begins two days later on Friday, 12th June, at 10am.

At The O2, and across the UK and European dates, Bridgers will be supported by Isaac Wood, best known as the former singer for Black Country, New Road. He left the group in 2022, and we haven’t heard all that much for him since.

The Lost Tour truly is a travelling show of returning musical titans, because Bridgers’s solo career has largely been on hold for the last few years too. Her most recent solo album was released in 2020, Punisher. And even her gigs with Boygenius dried up in early 2024.

She last played in the UK back in August 2023 — most notably at Gunnersbury Park on 20th August as part of a massive, sold-out Boygenius show.

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Bridgers is well and truly back already, though, having played a “secret” Madison Square Garden last week. It made headlines for it’s zero-tech approach. All phones, smartwatches, cameras and smart glasses had to be stowed away in security bags - in order to avoid her new material leaking out.

“Banning phones only made it better,” said Rolling Stone in a write-up of the concert. She played eight new songs as well as some old favourites.

Here’s the full list of upcoming UK dates in Bridgers’s The Lost Tour concert series:

23rd November — Dublin 3Arena

26th November — Manchester Co-op Live

27th November — Glasgow OVO Hydro

28th November — Birmingham bp pulse LIVE

1st December — London The O2





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