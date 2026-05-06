A series of open air concerts are heading to Battersea Park this August

All East London hipsters and Clapham girls working in marketing alike are mourning the loss of Glastonbury as the hit festival has a quick rest in its fallow year. Luckily, Battersea Park is getting a musical makeover with plenty of tunes and gigs taking over the large leafy spot.

If your August bank holiday plans aren’t already locked in as a mix of barbecuing, day drinking, and sunbathing then you might want to check out the fun-filled lineup heading to Battersea Park from 28th - 31st August.

After a three year run, the festival is back with live music, dancing, and plenty of activities. The highlight perhaps is the Movies and Musicals section of the evening taking place on the Sunday where the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be celebrating the finest sounds from cinema, theatre, and television, bringing tracks from Grease, Studio Ghibli, Gladiator, Hamilton, Back to the Future and more to life. It’s Hollywood via the West End with a picnic thrown in too.

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The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra isn't a one-night-only kind of performer either, kicking off a Pop Symphonic spectacle on the Saturday, giving the Bridgerton treatment to some of the biggest Cheesy Pop hits. We’re talking Britney, ABBA, Elton, Beyonce – basically anyone you’d find on a great wedding playlist.

Rounding off the bank holiday on the Monday is Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra who will be temporarily leaving behind their smoky Soho jaunt and popping over to the park for an afternoon of jazz music, soul, and blues. The Amy Winehouse Band will be supporting, paying homage to 20 years of the singer’s classic Back to Black album, as well as some newer names on the scene.

In a UK exclusive, Jeremy Loops will be performing on the Friday with the London African Gospel Choir, performing Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’ live.

They’ll be plenty of foodie offerings and outlets to keep you well fuelled, including a Wine Tasting from French vineyard Domaine des Jeanne if you want to push the boat out.

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Tickets for the weekender are already on sale, with General Admission for singular days around £45, or £118 for a weekender ticket which will cover you from Saturday to the Monday. You can find ticket options on the festival's website.





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