All the artists rumoured for the next Bond theme song

Whilst there’s a whole tonne of hoo haa – or should we say who ha – about which actor will be stepping into the next artist to tackle the coveted theme song. You can rely on the British for many things – complaining about the weather, grumbling about the price of a pint, being stroppy commuters, and on the list has to be our ability to speculate with relatively no evidence whatsoever. Just take our team’s wild theories about this year’s Traitors cast if you don’t believe me.

The Bond theme song has had the star treatment, with greats like Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Louis Armstrong, Tina Turner, Sinatra and more, and with Amazon Prime backing the next film, it’s not a stretch to assume another big hitter will be attached.

These are the main names rumoured to be in the running for the next film.

1. Dua lipa - The obvious but solid choice

In a surprise to no one, Dua Lipa is one of the frontrunners of the race for the Bond theme tune, having written tracks for other blockbusters including Greta Berwig’s Barbie – in which she also made a cameo too. With her other half Callum Turner also now a favourite for the international spy himself, this could be the biggest power couple move in Hollywood history.

2. Oasis - The comeback kids

If you’re enjoying the Oassance courtesy of the duo’s reunion, Live 25 tour, and now new UK play (all about their rivalry with Blur), then this entry may just be music to your ears. And they haven’t even written anything yet… Noel Gallagher confirmed that he would “absolutely” write the theme song for the next James Bond film if asked, saying that doing so would be an honour. Chatting to TalkSport, a long-time fan of the series, Gallagher said it would be an honour to do the theme, and it should be made by [a] British artists, in keeping with the series’ tradition.

3. Lana Del Ray - The people’s choice

Lana is no stranger to a banger or a series theme tune, having been a co-writer for the latest Charlie’s Angels film song, Don’t Call Me Angel. A bond-style song is already firmly in her repertoire, having demonstrated the kind of swirling strings, big orchestral crescendo and moody vibe you’d want from a bond belter.

4. Celeste - The soulful underdog

A more off the radar one but one which definitely deserves to be firmly on the list, her voice drawing comparison to Amy Winehouse and X. She’s already proven her Bond-song credentials with her haunting song This Is Who I Am back in 2024 for Eddie Redmayne and fellow Bond alum Lyshanna Lynch series Day of the Jackal. Reminiscent of Shirley Basset, Celeste’s powerhouse of a voice would be a perfect fit for Bond.

5. Olivia Dean - The zeitgeist winner

The woman of the moment (and for me, every listening moment since 2022), Olivia Dean cemented her status as the UK Pop Queen of the decade with tracks like Man I Need, Baby Steps, Rein Me In, and Nice to Each Other. Bringing soul back into the mainstream, her impressive range and soulful voice would lend themselves beautifully to a Bond theme song. She’s this generation’s Candy Statton, and for those wondering if she’s too pop-y for a Bond song, I beg you, go and listen to her backlog, you won’t regret it. Actually, just listen to her track Loud which is essentially an audition tape for this very gig.

6. Teddy Swims - The country spin

Not to sound too much like Noel Gallagher, but we hesitate to add too many American names to the list. However, Teddy Swims’ gritty, powerfully emotive voice would make a pretty awesome theme tune. Yes, it may be a bit unconventional in the wake of Adele, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish, but then again sometimes a change up can be good – especially when it involves a singer like Teddy Swims.

7. Chappell Roan - The modern musicana

Another pop princess who has swept through everyone’s playlists in the last year, Chappell Roan’s fun and upbeat songs are popular for a reason – she can barely help but make a banger. If something more unusual and modern is what the new film - and the new era - calls for, it wouldn’t surprise us if Chappell’s name starts cropping up more.

8. Raye - The rising star

The first number one of 2026, Raye is a singer whose star is certainly on the rise, happily on her way to legendary status thanks to songs like Worth It, Escapism, and Oscar Winning Tears. Some traditionalists may argue her musical style is too modern for the classic, sweeping Bond themes we’re used to, but like Chappel, if they’re looking to kick off Bon 26’s new era with a bang, what better way than with Raye?Maybe she’ll find her husband in a tuxedo at a mysterious, international event, sipping on a martini – shaken not stirred, obviously.

9. Lady Gaga - The A-lister choice

Lady Gaga has had almost as many eras as Bond himself, from the Meat Dress to mesmerising in Gucci. Not being content with being a great singer, she’s hit the silver screen in everything from Star Is Born to House of Gucci, and whilst her style may lend itself more to the full-on, dramatic end of pop, recent hits like Die with a Smile prove she’s up to the task.

10. Nick Cave - The Wildcard entry

One thing our team can universally agree on is the love for Nick Cave’s music. Chatting at the opening night of the London Literary Festival at the end of 2025, he’s already teased that he’ll be writing new music – why not a Bond song? A timelessly beautiful and stirring voice, Nick Cave may be an unorthodox choice, but you know it would be a release that immediately gets added to your playlist.

11. Sam Fender - The local legend

2025 Mercury Prize recipient Sam Fender has enough accolades, awards, and bangers under his belt that Bond would probably be water off a duck’s back (or bullets off the back of a spy). He’s maybe not who you’d immediately think of when you think of Bond, but his hauntingly beautiful lyrics and Heartland rock influences would definitely work in the right piece. With tracks like Tyrants, and Playing God to his name, Sam Fender may be an underdog in this race but definitely one to watch.





