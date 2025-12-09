From Murder on the Dancefloor to mulled wine in the market: Sophie Ellis-Bextor is coming to Richmond's festive foodie pop-up

Ocado is bringing a very British kind of Christmas chaos to Richmond this December, the good kind, filled with experimental snacks, live choirs and a Sophie Ellis-Bextor cameo.

On Friday 12 December, from 12pm to 2pm, George Street will host a one-off Ocado festive food pop-up celebrating the nation’s quirkiest Christmas eating habits. Think tikka pigs in blankets, kimchi and camembert toasties, crab rarebit crumpets and mince pies topped with cheese, all dishes pulled from real Ocado consumer research into what the UK actually eats at Christmas.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also join the Ocado choir, made up of delivery drivers and staff, and the Soul Choir for a live performance of Season’s Eatings, a reworked Christmas carol created with Ocado and inspired by Britain’s wonderfully odd festive food traditions. Expect classic carol energy, but with lyrics about seafood breakfasts and experimental dessert mash-ups.

Season's Eatings: Watch as Sophie Ellis-Bextor surprises the Ocado Christmas choir! - YouTube Watch On

The pop-up also forms part of Ocado’s wider Christmas campaign, which leans into the UK’s increasingly playful relationship with festive food. According to the brand’s new poll, 55% of Brits have their own unique Christmas food rituals, from the 10% who top mince pies with cheese to the 9% who kick off Christmas morning with seafood.

Meanwhile, 40% say they’re happy to bring new flavours into the mix, proving the nation is well and truly over the beige buffet era.

Crucially, everything on offer at the pop-up is free.

Here’s what's on offer:

Savoury

Tikka pigs in blankets

Crab rarebit crumpet bites

Kimchi & camembert toasties

BBQ turkey sliders

Sweet

Dubai chocolate brownies with pistachio cream

Mince pies with cheese

If you're Christmas shopping in Richmond that afternoon, follow the smell of spiced pigs in blankets and the sound of Sophie Ellis-Bextor singing about them. It’s impossible to miss.





