Sushi restaurant Temaki makes the move from Brixton to Mayfair

Many of London’s fanciest restaurants seem to end up in one particular spot, Mayfair, and that’s where beloved sushi handroll place Temaki is heading next.

Temaki opened up in Brixton in 2021, making waves as “London’s first handroll bar.” But its Brixton location closed down last year, with a tease that another opening wouldn’t be too far away.

“We’re taking a short break for summer, and will be reopening in a brand new location in Central London,” the team said.

The restaurant’s Instagram has now posted a teaser, writing “Mayfair, we’re coming” with the new spot’s opening pencilled in for February 2026.

This upcoming location is a little larger than the original, which lived in Brixton Village on Market Row. Space for 18 diners, and a few more on outdoors seating, expands into 28 tabled spots and space for 16 more at the bar.

While we don’t have the finalised Mayfair menu just yet, the original offered small plates, Temaki rolls and multiple set menus for those who prefer an easy life. There were saki flights, a handful of wines and cocktail options.

We expect to see something pretty similar once Temaki reopens next month, although we are promised an expanded menu that includes wagyu sliders and sandos.

Temaki’s Mayfair restaurant will be found at 11 Maddox Street, a short walk from Oxford Circus station, and will be split over two floors.

“We loved our time in Brixton, and with our new creative team we are so excited to build on that success in central London, on Mayfair’s Maddox Street,” says Temaki founder A.M. Dupee.

“We’ve been working on some fun new dishes and will of course serve our signature handrolls – I can’t wait to open the doors!”

The exact date for Temaki Mayfair’s opening is yet to be revealed.





