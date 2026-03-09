4 diet tips to eat like a professional footballer (according to the chef that feeds them)

Sunday League football has always been as much about camaraderie, fry-ups, and post-match pints as it has been about the 90 minutes on the pitch. But the culture is shifting. Across Britain, amateur players are treating diet as a critical part of their performance, swapping burgers, kebabs, and sugary drinks for meals designed to keep energy levels high, speed up recovery, and sharpen focus.

A recent Specsavers poll of 1,000 amateur footballers revealed that 67% are actively trying to out-perform opponents through their diet. Among Gen Z players, over half follow matchday menus specifically designed to maintain stamina from kickoff to the final whistle.

“You’d be very surprised, the days of the hungover Sunday League player are few and far between,” says Jonny Marsh, the private chef behind Warley FC’s nutrition makeover.

“Fitness lifestyles have become a lot more instilled within 20-30-year-olds now, with the emergence of hyrox, marathons, 10Ks… and this naturally crosses over into Sunday mornings. That being said, cooking for professional footballers is harder due to their exacting standards.”

Marsh, who has worked with stars including Ilkay Gundogan, has been guiding Warley FC – a team that lost 18 of their 20 games last season – to rethink their matchday meals. The results are already visible: a week after introducing Marsh’s new menu, the team secured a clean 2-0 win over Essex Minors.

Looking to similarly up your game? Here's four rules to follow if you want to be a masterchef for Messi.

Rule 1: Sunday League diets are improving — but cut back the beige on your plate

“Diets are definitely improving,” Marsh says. “Players aren’t just smashing pastries and energy drinks anymore, with 40% already changing their matchday habits after seeing teammates last longer on the pitch. That said, Gen X still think a full English is acceptable pre-kickoff, so there’s work to do. Most players are moving in the right direction; they just need a bit more consistency and a bit less beige.”

Despite the progress, some myths persist.

“The biggest thing I get from amateur players is, ‘I don’t want to eat like a rabbit,’” Marsh explains.

“People have this huge misconception that healthy food is boring. A few tweaks here and there can make a huge difference. You can have your favourite meal and less calories at the same time.”

Rule 2: Treats are fine — timing and portion size are what matter

Grassroots football isn’t just about strict diets. Marsh stresses that enjoyment still matters: “Dark chocolate is a great one, but honestly, anything can fit if timing and portion are right. It’s not about banning foods, it’s about fuelling properly when it counts.”

Even pre-match pies have been given a makeover...

“The perfect performance pie is what we cooked up with the Warley FC lads, a beetroot curry pie. It’s packed with slow-release carbs, antioxidants, and proper flavour. Beetroot is incredible for circulation and stamina, spinach boosts cardiovascular health, and curry spices give warmth and energy without weighing you down.”

Post-match, players are still free to let their hair down.

“These guys aren’t professional, and all have jobs to go to Monday morning,” says Marsh.

“A few pints aren’t the worst thing in the world. Culture has changed rapidly over the last decade, and now the days leading up to games are a lot healthier and more balanced.”

Rule 3: Say no to deep-fried anything before kick-off

Marsh is blunt about the impact of poor nutrition: “If Declan Rice ate like the average 2026 Sunday League centre-half for a month, he’d probably fare better than you’d expect because the average Sunday League player is way more dialled-in than a decade ago. But if he went full early-20s mode with kebabs, minimal protein, and no recovery, he’d feel it fast. Bad diet impacts performance more than most people realise. Your sleep, recovery, weight, everything at that level is of the finest margins.”

Some foods are non-negotiable. “Anything deep-fried, ban it. Grease before kickoff slows everyone down. Save it for the celebration, not the warm-up.” But simple, budget-friendly meals can make a huge difference.

“I’d go for peri-peri marinated chicken with spicy rice and some salad or veg. It’s cheap, easy, and gives you exactly what you need – steady energy and proper recovery. And funnily enough, James Milner has said it’s been his go-to pre-match meal for years. If the Warley lads can manage it, anyone can.”

Rule 4: Consistency is the real secret to playing better

The combination of new nutrition, coaching from Micah Richards, and a willingness to change has started to pay off for Warley FC.

“Jonny’s guidance is already showing results,” says manager Luke Armstrong.

“A week after he joined, we had a confident 2-0 win. A clean sheet, a composed performance – it’s exciting to see how the lads’ progress develops over the long term.”

Marsh sums it up: “Think of it like taking care of your car, the better fuel you put in, the better output you get. A good diet is an investment in your future as a player. Consistency is king, tick the box every day and the results will follow.”

Whether it’s beetroot pies, peri-peri chicken or simply cutting back on pre-match grease, the message is simple: what you eat matters. If Sunday League players across the country are starting to treat nutrition like part of the game plan, the gap between grassroots and the pros might not be as big as it once seemed.





