Bombay Bicycle Club are London LIDO festival headliners - and will play two classic albums

LIDO is a three-day Summer festival in London’s Victoria Park, and we now have the line-up for the last day. It's headed-up by Bombay Bicycle Club.

We already knew CMAT was headlining the Friday, Maribou State the Saturday of LIDO festival. But there’s something special ahead for Bombay Bicycle Club fans on Sunday June 14th.

The performance marks 20 years since the band came under the public spotlight in 2006, and their headline set will include a full performance of their debut 2009 album I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose.

There’s more too. Bombay Bicycle Club will also play their follow-up album Flaws during the afternoon.

The band has posted a funny teaser for the performance, which definitely wasn't shot the other week.

Metronomy are second on the bill. It’s the first time the band has played in the UK since 2023, and it will also be their only performance here this year.

“It is with great excitement and a touch of anxiety that we announce our ONLY UK and EU live date of 2026,” the band posted on their Facebook page.

“We have buried the hatchet with our long time arch nemeses Bombay Bicycle Club and are delighted be their special guests for the day.”

Other acts on the bill include Alice Phoebe Lou, Billie Marten and Lucy Rose with “more to be announced.”

The day will have three stages, so there’s room for plenty more.

Tickets for the June 14th date go up for presale from 10am January 29th, with general sale starting a date later on January 30th. Presale access simply requires you to sign up to the AEG Presents newsletter on the LIDO website.

Despite the Sunday being the most retro-tinged of the three LIDO days, tickets are a touch more expensive. They start at £64.99 plus booking fee, where the others began at £59.99 — in all cases there’s a second release that costs a bit more if you hang about too long.

LIDO’s first day, Friday June 12th, is headlined by CMAT, with Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory and Getdown Services among the acts we wouldn’t want to miss.

Maribou State headline Saturday June 13th, with Kelis, Folamour, Theo Parrish and others set to play earlier in the day.





