London just became home to the world’s coldest martini

If there is one drink that screams sophistication, it’s the martini. The drink that launched a thousand cool city-women in sitcoms, James Bond’s tipple, and Stanley Tucci’s go-to, it’s a cocktail that takes ahem, some getting used to, but will give you that sense of je ne sais quoi for the rest of your life. If a power suit was a drink, it would be a martini. And whilst London serves up enough cracking cocktails to fuel a (rather tipsy) army, one spot is now officially home to the world’s coldest martini.

Bob Bob Ricard in Soho has had no shortage of iconic drink-based moments, being the home of the famed ‘press for champagne’ button. Now, they’re serving up the world’s coldest martini at a shocking -22*C.

Presumably by having some seriously strong freezers, the swanky Soho joint doesn’t use any ice, trickery, or dilution to achieve the alcoholic equivalent of Antarctica. The team takes the liquid as low as it can go without freezing, as it generally freezes around 25-27 degrees, so they take it to the max without causing icicles to form. Plus, to maintain the whole chilled vibe, the waiters serve the drink (tableside) in frozen martini glasses. You can choose either gin or vodka as your base as usual, but everything else is minimal – no fancy garnishes, twists, or tricks, as the quality of the liquid and the process speaks for itself.

If you’re someone who is serious about their martinis this will be music to your ears, and if you’re not that fussed about martinis, well, why did you click on this article? Kidding. If you’re trying to get into martinis which can be a part-time job in itself, then this might not be a bad one to try, as the colder alcohol is, the less overwhelming the strength and bitterness, meaning you can appreciate the flavour better.





