Glen Scotia unveils a new limited edition whisky for Campbeltown Malts Festival

You can always rely on the Scots to dish up a cracking whisky – whether it’s a single malt, a blended bottle, or a peated offering, there is literally no end to the different drams on offer. Glen Scotia has added to the lineup with a new limited edition single malt whisky.

The release comes in celebration of the annual Campbell Malts Festival which puts Scotland’s smallest whisky region in the spotlight, drawing whisky lovers from far and wide.

(Image credit: Glen Scotia)

This particular whisky is a seven-year-old single malt which has matured in a mix of bourbon and port barrels. The first maturation is an extended period in first-fill bourbon barrels, with the second being a six month stint to finish the whisky in the ruby port barrels. The liquid itself is a vibrant, layered dram that marries the ripe red fruit sweetness with a gentle peat smoke and warming spice for a rich but light taste. Each sip contains that distinctive maritime note which is distinctly Glen Scotian. Think of a mix of bonfire woodsmoke with that tonic-fresh coastal air that whips away a hangover in seconds – it’s that mix of intense richness with a smooth, light feel.

The whisky itself is available online and at specialist retailers, priced at £59, and is bottled at cask strength (53.9%). The festival itself runs across 19th and 20th May, a couple of days after World Whisky Day which takes place on 16th May. Guests at this year’s festival will get a taste of Glen Scotia’s character through a range of workshops including ‘Big Campbeltown Character’, which will explore the tropical fruit, coastal notes and oily texture of the new Glen Scotia 12 Year Old with Loch Lomond Group’s master blender.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



