HBO’s new Harry Potter series set its eyes on a Marvel star to play Voldemort

No one does a slow burn quite like the big streamers; the only thing currently being teased more slowly than the Harry Potter cast is series four of The White Lotus. We’ve been drip fed a couple of big names in bigger roles for HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of the franchise: Nick Frost as Hagrid, John Lithgow as Dumbledore, we’ve even had the golden trio (Harry, Hermione, and Ron) confirmed. The biggest surprise on the billing is the show’s villain, Voldemort, who is still yet to be cast.

Plenty of actors have been rumoured to be in the running for the role, with Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy being the name getting the most buzz from fans. However, he promptly shut those whispers down, telling The Times "I'm categorically not [playing Voldemort]". However, according to showbiz scooper Daniel Richtman, HBO has its eyes on a different name: Paul Bettany.

Known for the role of J.A.R.V.I.S. in Marvel’s Ironman, as well as starring in other MCU blockbusters including Avengers, Doctor Strange, WandaVision, What If…? and others. He’s also recently starred in Sky’s series Amadeus as Mozart’s rival Salieri alongside Will Sharpe. Now, he could be donning the ragged black garms of one of literary fiction’s greatest villains.

(Image credit: HBO)

There hasn’t been any response from Bettany yet about the role, although the reaction from fans online has generally been positive, with many calling him a “perfect choice” for the role, referencing some of his other villainous roles like Silas in The Da Vinci Code.

Other names suggested include Matt Smith, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Christian Bale – some are keen to see Fiennes return for the role, with most agreeing that whoever steps into the role will have a tough job topping the original performance.

The series has had its fair share of controversy given J.K Rowling's public anti-trans views, with some actors distancing themselves from the project as a result, and some fans are keen to hear Bettany's stance given the casting rumours.

Whilst Voldemort does appear in the first novel, he is merely a half-face attached to Professor Quirrell, and does not properly reappear in his full corporeal form until the fourth novel, The Goblet of Fire. So, whilst filming is already underway for the first series, we may not get any confirmation from HBO for a good while on who will actually be taking on the role, unless they’re planning to have the Dark Lord pop up earlier than expected.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



