Brixton is going to get London’s biggest rooftop bar – and we don’t have long to wait

The only thing better than an after work drink is an after work drink with a cracking view overlooking the city. Sunshine or not, Brits love a rooftop bar, and after a delay or two, Brixton will be home to a brand new one – and a big’un at that.

Freight Brixton will be the capital’s biggest rooftop bar yet, and it’s going to open in just a couple of months. Not only will it be bringing all the rooftop bar energy you’d expect, but the spot will be dishing up food and live toones throughout the summer nights.

Set to open up on 7th May, Freight Brixton is ideally situated just minutes from Brixton station, next to Brixton Village Market and opposite the trendy shipping containers that make up Pop Brixton. The venue will have a 1,000+ capacity and will be home to live music, DJ collectives, chef residencies, and even foodie festivals.

(Image credit: Freight Island)

The events will kick off with a DJ set from David Rodigan who will be busting out some reggae tunes from the skyline on May 9th. House-funk-fusion DJ Dimitri From Paris is booked in for a funky disco set on June 6th, with weekly South of the South Thursdays which are essentially a spin off of Brockwell Park’s beloved Cross The Tracks Festival.

There’s good news for footy fans, with a dedicated World Cup fanzone alongside FA Cup and Champions League screenings which means watching the match from a sunny rooftop spot just got easier.

This is the first London spot for the company behind the venue, Freight Island which is no stranger to a good party, with spots running in Manchester, and others planned for Leeds and Newcastle.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



