Famous steak house Hawksmoor has officially taken over at St Pancras Hotel - and it might be London's most beautiful restaurant yet
High steaks
Hawksmoor is known for serving up some seriously good meat, which is one of the highest praises a place can get. Its most recent offering just, ahem, raised the steaks, taking up residency in the Grade I listed St Pancras Hotel.
Not just serving up delicious plates, there is also an adjoining martini bar, which only adds to the chic, slightly historic feeling. The building itself has a pretty cool history embedded in its walls, like a lot of London locations; originally named the Midland Grand Hotel, it was built in 1873 by famous architect Sir George Gilbert Scott. It closed in 1935, with the restaurant space becoming used as a coffee room for St Pancras Station, before being reopened as a hotel in 2011.
Handling the refurb was interior design studio Macaulay Sinclair, who has shared snaps of the renovation. Heads up: it’s gorgeous. Quite possibly cinching the title as London’s most stunning dining rooms - certainly beats our London-flat-kitchen-in-need-of-a-tidy.
The restaurant - which is now officially open by the way - features a huge open-plan dining space with mosaic flooring, stained-glass windows, and huge vaulted ceilings. All of the space’s original features have been retained, and according to a spokesperson, a complementary colour palette of deep greens, peacock blues, and gold accents has been used along with bespoke furniture, fixtures, and fittings to bring that signature Hawksmoor feeling.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
