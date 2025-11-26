Famous steak house Hawksmoor has officially taken over at St Pancras Hotel - and it might be London's most beautiful restaurant yet

Hawksmoor is known for serving up some seriously good meat, which is one of the highest praises a place can get. Its most recent offering just, ahem, raised the steaks, taking up residency in the Grade I listed St Pancras Hotel.

Not just serving up delicious plates, there is also an adjoining martini bar, which only adds to the chic, slightly historic feeling. The building itself has a pretty cool history embedded in its walls, like a lot of London locations; originally named the Midland Grand Hotel, it was built in 1873 by famous architect Sir George Gilbert Scott. It closed in 1935, with the restaurant space becoming used as a coffee room for St Pancras Station, before being reopened as a hotel in 2011.

(Image credit: Macaulay Sinclair)

Handling the refurb was interior design studio Macaulay Sinclair, who has shared snaps of the renovation. Heads up: it’s gorgeous. Quite possibly cinching the title as London’s most stunning dining rooms - certainly beats our London-flat-kitchen-in-need-of-a-tidy.

(Image credit: Macaulay Sinclair)

The restaurant - which is now officially open by the way - features a huge open-plan dining space with mosaic flooring, stained-glass windows, and huge vaulted ceilings. All of the space’s original features have been retained, and according to a spokesperson, a complementary colour palette of deep greens, peacock blues, and gold accents has been used along with bespoke furniture, fixtures, and fittings to bring that signature Hawksmoor feeling.





