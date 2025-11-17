Clerkenwell Pub reveals London’s most indulgent Christmas sarnie
A turkey-stuffed, gravy-drenched toastie has landed
It’s officially Christmas sandwich season, that glorious time of year when London collectively decides that an entire roast dinner absolutely can, and should, be stuffed between two slices of bread. And this year, Clerkenwell’s newly refurbished Crown Tavern has dropped a serious contender for the city’s most indulgent festive sarnie.
Introducing the Turkey, Bacon & Stuffing Toastie: a sandwich that doesn’t just nod at Christmas dinner, it cosplays as one.
This is a two-handed, elbows-out, lunchtime commitment of a meal, and that’s before you’ve even dipped it in the gravy.
Let’s break it down. There’s sliced turkey (generous slabs, not the sad sandwich stuff), smoked streaky bacon, molten camembert doing what molten camembert does best, chestnut stuffing for that proper roast flavour, braised red cabbage for tang and colour, and a healthy swipe of cranberry sauce for balance.
Then, because December has no interest in subtlety, the whole thing is drenched in a rich red wine gravy. It’s served with either fries or a side salad, though realistically, the only reason to order the salad is to feel like you tried.
You’ll find it on the menu Monday to Friday, midday to 5pm, from now until the end of December, and at £12 it’s surprisingly reasonable given the structural engineering involved.
The setting is part of the charm, too. Fresh from a major refurb, The Crown Tavern is looking its best in years. A proper Clerkenwell institution, the pub dates back to the 1600s; it’s kept its historic bones but added soft-lit corners, a refreshed dining room and plenty of greenery. The result is the kind of pub that instantly feels like a winter hideout: warm, golden and deeply inviting. Ideal for a festive lunch, a cosy mid-shop pitstop or that all-important December pint when your fingers have stopped functioning in the cold.
If you're working your way through London’s festive sarnie circuit, this one no doubt deserves a look.
And if you’re not in Clerkenwell, good news. The toastie is also popping up at select sister Castle Pubs across the city, spreading that gravy-soaked joy a little further afield.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
