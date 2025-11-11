London’s West India Quay gets a cosy winter makeover with Singleton Sips cocktail chalets

If your winter plans are starting to feel a little… bleak, The Sipping Room at West India Quay has the ultimate fix. This year, it’s transformed its riverside terrace into Singleton Sips, a chalet-inspired winter wonderland created in partnership with The Singleton Whisky. Imagine twinkling fairy lights, heated glass igloos, and a cocktail menu so indulgent you’ll wonder why you ever settled for plain hot chocolate.

Open now and running until 22nd March 2026, Singleton Sips is just a five-minute stroll from Canary Wharf station, making it a convenient and magical escape from the city chill.

The terrace is a sparkling spectacle. A canopy of fairy lights flickers overhead, copper-toned leaves and textured winter foliage give the space a warm, seasonal glow, and the riverside views just add to the charm. For anyone craving extra cosiness, there are three heated glass igloos, each seating up to eight guests.

Whether you’re planning a festive get-together, a romantic date night, or just a midweek treat with friends, these igloos are basically winter perfection. Inside, the vibe continues with soft teal walls, cascading amaranths, and pots overflowing with berries, creating an atmosphere that feels like stepping into a wintery dream. It’s the kind of place you half expect to find a crackling fire, a check blanket, and a snow-dusted soundtrack playing in the background.

Every drink on the menu features The Singleton 12 Years Old, delivering smooth, warming flavours that feel like a hug in a glass. The Singleton Hot Choco is all grown-up hot chocolate, with whisky, honey syrup, and a toasted marshmallow topping that makes you reconsider any other hot drink you’ve ever had.

For those who like a little spice, the Scottish Spice blends Lillet Rosé, mango purée, chilli liqueur, and orange bitters into a bold, warming mix. Classics are reimagined too: the Whisky Sour features honey syrup, lemon, orange bitters, and egg white for silky smoothness, while the Orchard Blossom is fruity, fragrant, and fizzed with orange soda for a lighter, brighter sip. Finally, the Singleton Negroni puts a rich, warming twist on the iconic cocktail with Campari and Lillet sweet vermouth. Each drink is set to be a welcome addition to your Instagram feed.

Beyond the booze, it’s the full winter experience too. The igloos are perfect for lingering over drinks while watching the lights shimmer across the water. The terrace is ideal for strolling between groups, discovering hidden nooks, and soaking up the festive magic. Every corner of the space has been styled with seasonal textures, colours, and details, from the berry-filled pots to the cascading amaranths. It’s the kind of spot where you can relax, chat, and truly feel like you’ve stepped into somewhere special.

Running until 22nd March 2026, Singleton Sips looking like a top winter hideaway. With fairy-tale lighting, cosy igloos, a riverside location, and a cocktail menu designed to delight every whisky lover, it’s the perfect place to sip, sparkle, and embrace the magic of the season.





