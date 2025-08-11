A Space Invaders movie is in the works
Endless gameplay meets the silver screen
After years of lurking in development hell, like a lonely pixelated alien waiting for its moment, the Space Invaders movie is officially a go. According to Deadline, Line Cinema has bravely enlisted screenwriters Ben Zazove and Evan Turner to pen the script for this highly anticipated adaptation of the iconic 1978 arcade classic.
For those unfamiliar, Space Invaders typically involves players defending Earth from waves of alien invaders, shooting down pixelated threats before they reach the ground. The movie, however, remains a mystery, but hopefully it’s more Independence Day than Pixels.
Producers Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, and Tory Tunnell are on board, ensuring this film will have the gravitas of Hollywood, and hopefully, not just the feeling of a quarter disappearing into an arcade machine.
This isn't the first time Space Invaders has tried to invade our cinemas. A previous attempt six years ago with Greg Russo (of Mortal Kombat fame) didn’t quite get it over the line. But with Zazove and Turner, known for their work on action-comedy The Out-Laws, we're in good hands - and probably in for some good laughs too.
The success of recent video game adaptations like A Minecraft Movie (a darling if you ask its audience score) and The Last of Us proves there's a hunger for games on the big (and small) screens. Although, Space Invaders definitely has a simpler premise than most. This could be a blessing in disguise, allowing the writers to get wildly creative, or potentially a curse; we will have to wait and see.
Prepare for a cinematic journey that's been 50 years in the making and should deliver a welcome hit of nostalgia for gamers of yesteryear.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
