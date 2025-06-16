Masters of the Universe finishes filming as He-Man costume revealed

Masters of the Universe has wrapped-up filming, according to its star Nicholas Galitzine.

Galitzine plays He-Man in the movie, and posted on Instagram about the end of shooting, alongside a first-look photo of him as the character.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man,” Galtzine wrote.

“It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work.”

In a fairly typical timing for modern movie-making, this leaves around a year for editing and other post-production jobs. Masters of the Universe is due in cinemas on June 6th, 2026.

Recent news will no doubt be raising blood pressures over at studio Amazon MGM, though.

Jared Leto plays Skeletor in Masters of the Universe, and has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. He also stars in Tron: Ares, set for release in October 2025.

Other cast members include Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Camila Mendes (Teela) and Idris Elba (Man-At-Arms).

(Image credit: MGM)

This new live action attempt, following the 1987 camp classic Masters of the Universe, has already had a fraught journey to production. Netflix ended up spending a reported $30 million on development of its own attempt before the project was canned in 2023.

And this was only the last in a long stretch of attempts to get a live action Masters of the Universe off the ground in the preceding two decades.

Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe film reportedly has a budget of $200 million. It was not cheap to make. But it could also be in much worse hands.

Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight, whose previous movies include the charming Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, widely regarded as the best Transformers film.

This 2026 take on the story starts with a 10-year-old Adam crash landing on Earth.

“The film will follow 10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia,” reads the Mattel blurb.

“After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.”

Want to see the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animation or the so-bad-it’s-good 1987 movie? Both are available on Prime Video, while Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe Revelation animated series remains on Netflix.