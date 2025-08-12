Rambo prequel finally finds its young Sylvester Stallone
Young blood
In a move that's sure to have fans either scratching their heads or pumping their fists, the internet's favourite rom-com heartthrob, Noah Centineo, is reportedly strapping on the bandana for a Rambo prequel. The charming face of To All the Boys I've Loved Before is now gearing up to portray a young John Rambo in the much-anticipated prequel.
Deadline has reported that Millennium Media has tapped Centineo to star in John Rambo, an origin story that will delve into the character's Vietnam War days. We can see the intense and sweaty training montage already.
Sisu director Jalmari Helander is at the helm, promising a gritty, no-holds-barred take. So, if you were expecting a sensitive, emotionally vulnerable Rambo who expresses his feelings through interpretive dance, you might be out of luck. This Rambo will likely be more about explosions and less about existential crises.
While Sylvester Stallone, the original muscle-bound icon, is aware of the project, he's apparently not involved. So, no surprise cameo where Syl pops up to give young Noah some gruff advice on applying camouflage paint.
Filming is set to kick off in Thailand, with the promise of the series’ signature action and violence on the way.
This casting definitely feels like a bold move... Centineo has recently flexed his action chops in Warfare and The Recruit, proving he can handle more than just teen angst. But Rambo?
This is the kind of role that could either launch him into superstardom or leave us wondering if this was a good idea at all. Either way, our curiosity is officially piqued, and we’re looking forward to a first look whenever it arrives. There is still no word as to when we can expect this new look at a classic character, but considering the casting has only just been confirmed, we aren't rushing to the cinema just yet.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
