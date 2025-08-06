Matt Smith joins Star Wars: Starfighter as villain character

Matt Smith has played Doctor Who, Prince Philip and Daemon Targaryen, and is about to add another potentially iconic role to his IMDb page in Star Wars: Starfighter.

Smith has signed up to play the villain in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, the actor’s first role in a Star Wars film or TV show.

While the news hasn’t officially been confirmed by Disney, Deadline says it has “sources” with the inside scoop.

This is the latest in a series of cast reveals, the rest of which have been officially announced. First up is Ryan Gosling, expected to feature as the charismatic lead — Gosling’s usual positioning within a movie, then.

Mia Goth is also on-board, to play another villain role.

Star Wars: Starfighter - Official Teaser | Star Wars Celebration 2025 - YouTube Watch On

So far we know Star Wars Starfighter takes place a few years after the events of Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, but that it doesn’t directly continue any storylines from that previous arc.

Instead, it’s about a man schooling his nephew how to make it as a starship-flying, solar system-hopping hero, as they are pursued by some baddies.

We have our uncle, Ryan Gosling. We have a pair of capable villains — but as yet we don’t know who will play the nephew character.

As we saw in the recent casting of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie, though, the role could easily be taken up by a relatively unknown figure.

Earlier this year director Shawn Levy talked up his plans for the film, how he wants to conjure the same magic the best in the series have, without mining the same old characters and story beats to do so.

His previous movies include Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy and Real Steel. He is no stranger to mainstream blockbusters.

Star Wars Starfighter’s story is being written by Jonathan Trooper, whose credits include the Levy-directed Free Guy and recent Apple TV hit show Your Friends and Neighbours.

Star Wars Starfighter is due to hit cinemas on May 28th, 2027.

