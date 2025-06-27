New Street Fighter movie cast gets even wilder: 50 Cent joins Jason Momoa, Orville Peck and more

A new Street Fighter movie is coming, and its fast-amassing cast sounds absolutely wild.

Among the latest additions, we’ve heard 50 Cent will play burly boxer Balrog, Callina Liang has been pegged for the Chun-Li role, and Andrew Schulz is set to star as Dan, according to Deadline.

They join Jason Momoa, who was earmarked for Blanka earlier this year, while Roman Reigns will play Akuma. Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are rumoured to be Ryu and Ken respectively.

And to top it off, masked musician Orville Peck is on track to play Vega. How often is it you see a person typecast for wearing a mask?

Hadouken(ot be serious!?)

The Street Fighter cast is shaping up to be, well, almost as nuts as that of the 1994 Street Fighter film, which featured Kylie Minogue, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia.

Kitaro Sakurai is on-board as director. He, most notably, directed four of the episodes of the TV adaptation of PlayStation cult fave Twisted Metal.

This new take on Street Fighter was originally scheduled to come to cinemas in March 2026 but was, sensibly enough, removed from Sony’s schedule in March . There tends to be around a year’s gap between when a film is shot and its release, suggesting it will arrive significantly later in 2026 at the earliest.

Could this recent flurry of cast reports mean Street Fighter is about to start filming? Fingers crossed, although we have not heard any reports on the matter.

First news of the film surfaced in 2023, when Legenary acquired the film and TV rights to the iconic game series.

In other 1990s-games-get-movie-adaptations news, Mortal Kombat II is still apparently getting a release on October 24th this year, starring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. It’s a sequel to the 2021 Mortal Kombat, which Empire called “Not quite a flawless victory, but a solid win all the same.”

And for a video game adaptation, that’s not bad at all.

Fancy indulging in some guilty pleasure? The 1994 Street Fighter movie is currently available to stream on Prime Video.