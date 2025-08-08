Robin Williams in one of his greatest roles has just been added to Netflix
O Captain! My Captain!
Good news for cinephiles and anyone still recovering from their English literature classes: Peter Weir’s classic drama Dead Poets Society has gracefully parachuted onto Netflix UK. This cinematic gem, which originally graced screens in 1989, marks a triumphant return for one of Robin Williams' most iconic roles that has since been referenced in plenty of modern media.
Dead Poets Society whisks us back to 1959, into the hallowed, stuffy halls of a New England prep school. Enter John Keating, played by a wonderfully tender and witty Robin Williams.
Keating, clearly not a fan of conformity or boredom, inspires his students to ditch the rulebook and embrace creativity, urging them to “seize the day.” His unconventional teaching methods turn literature into something exciting, personal, and decidedly un-textbook-like.
Upon its initial release, the film was a critical darling, bagging four Academy Award nominations and winning for Best Original Screenplay. It also raked in a hefty $235 million worldwide on a humble $16 million budget, suggesting audiences were desperate for a good poetry lesson. Critics and viewers alike were smitten, especially with Williams' performance, which expertly juggled charisma with a touch of melancholy as he so often did during his career.
Beyond the accolades, the real magic of Dead Poets Society lies in its emotional punch. Its themes – artistic freedom, youthful defiance, and the soul-crushing pressure to fit in – still hit home, particularly for young people navigating the labyrinth of parental expectations, institutional demands, and the general weirdness of society.
With Dead Poets Society now just a click away on Netflix, a new generation can discover its potent message, while long-time fans can revisit the story that once moved them. So, whether you’re an idealist, a weary educator, or just someone in search of a good cry, this film is a great reminder of Robin Williams’ talent and charm.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Britcore is back: Netflix romcom is new no. 1 movie (and it'll make Brits cringe)
Love is in the air
-
Bend It Like Beckham might be getting a sequel 23 years later...
Back of the net!
-
Netflix just added Adam Sandler's hugely anticipated comedy sequel
Another big swing from Netflix
-
Netflix just added one of the most underrated comedies of the decade — and tech nerds are going to love it
The Social Network with more wigs
-
There's a new Netflix number one show — and the cast is stacked
Park life
-
The ultimate film quiz is touring round the UK - and it’s coming to London cinemas
Eggheads but for film buffs only
-
We’ve finally got a teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5
Are we finally going to get a little normality??
-
New Jeff Buckley documentary, 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley' reveals emotional trailer ahead of its release
Wait in the fire for this one