Robin Williams in one of his greatest roles has just been added to Netflix

O Captain! My Captain!

Dead Poet Society screenshot of the class holding up their teacher
(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)
Good news for cinephiles and anyone still recovering from their English literature classes: Peter Weir’s classic drama Dead Poets Society has gracefully parachuted onto Netflix UK. This cinematic gem, which originally graced screens in 1989, marks a triumphant return for one of Robin Williams' most iconic roles that has since been referenced in plenty of modern media.

Dead Poets Society whisks us back to 1959, into the hallowed, stuffy halls of a New England prep school. Enter John Keating, played by a wonderfully tender and witty Robin Williams.

Keating, clearly not a fan of conformity or boredom, inspires his students to ditch the rulebook and embrace creativity, urging them to “seize the day.” His unconventional teaching methods turn literature into something exciting, personal, and decidedly un-textbook-like.

Upon its initial release, the film was a critical darling, bagging four Academy Award nominations and winning for Best Original Screenplay. It also raked in a hefty $235 million worldwide on a humble $16 million budget, suggesting audiences were desperate for a good poetry lesson. Critics and viewers alike were smitten, especially with Williams' performance, which expertly juggled charisma with a touch of melancholy as he so often did during his career.

Beyond the accolades, the real magic of Dead Poets Society lies in its emotional punch. Its themes – artistic freedom, youthful defiance, and the soul-crushing pressure to fit in – still hit home, particularly for young people navigating the labyrinth of parental expectations, institutional demands, and the general weirdness of society.

With Dead Poets Society now just a click away on Netflix, a new generation can discover its potent message, while long-time fans can revisit the story that once moved them. So, whether you’re an idealist, a weary educator, or just someone in search of a good cry, this film is a great reminder of Robin Williams’ talent and charm.

