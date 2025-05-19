David Leitch reportedly in negotiations to helm Netflix's Gears of War film

Fans of the Gears of War franchise may finally have some concrete news regarding the long-awaited movie adaptation of the iconic game series. David Leitch, the director known for action-packed films like Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, is reportedly in negotiations to direct the upcoming live-action Gears of War movie for Netflix.

The streaming giant secured the rights to Microsoft's popular cover-shooter series back in November 2022. Plans were for a film followed by an animated series. However, updates on the project have been scarce since the initial announcement, although as video game adaptations continue to grow in popularity, we now have an update.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Leitch is currently in talks to helm the feature film, though the deal is not yet finalised. Leitch boasts a strong background in action, starting his career as a stuntman on major films such as The Matrix Reloaded and Zack Snyder's 300.

He later transitioned to directing, co-directing John Wick (uncredited) before taking the helm on Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and most recently, The Fall Guy – a film dedicated to celebrating stunt actors in Hollywood.

His experience with high-octane action and a touch of irreverence, as seen in some of his previous work, could make him a fitting choice for adapting the explosively grand yet inherently over-the-top world of Gears of War. Leitch is expected to produce the film alongside his business partner, Kelly McCormick.

Writer Jon Spaihts, known for his work on Denis Villeneuve's Dune films, is already attached to the project and has knocked out the screenplay. While Spaihts also has credits on films like Prometheus and The Mummy reboot, his involvement alongside Leitch suggests Netflix is aiming for a gritty yet faithful adaptation of the beloved video game saga, and we're closer than ever to seeing it on screen.

Netflix has remained silent on this latest development but has previously stated its intention for the film to closely follow the source material, differentiating it from earlier, ultimately unsuccessful attempts at a Gears of War movie. The franchise is having a bit of a comeback, generally with a remake of the first game coming this August, whilst the prequel E-Day has been announced and is awaiting a release date.

The potential addition of Leitch as director signals a significant step forward for the project, offering hope that the chainsaw-wielding action of Delta Squad will soon make its way to the screen. There is currently no information regarding casting, nor if it will be an original story or if the film will directly adapt one of the already-made games.