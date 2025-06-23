Road House 2 may have found its villain — Dave Bautista eyed to join the action sequel

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista may be heading to Road House 2, having apparently been offered a role in the film.

Dave Bautista is in contention to feature in the Road House sequel, according to Deadline. But studio Amazon MGM has not gone as far as confirming the former man-mountain will star just yet.

Bautista starred in Paul W. S. Anderson’s largely ignored In the Lost Lands earlier this year. But in the last 12 months he has made more headlines for his weight loss than his acting roles.

He said he got “uncomfortably big” after starring in 2023’s Knock at the Cabin, leading to this era of a trimmer look for the star.

Back in April we heard Guy Ritchie will direct Road House 2, whose title is not yet confirmed either. He takes over from Doug Liman, who did a sterling job with the 2024 Road House remake, but also ended up in a spat with Amazon over the film.

Liman was keen on Road House getting a cinema release. Amazon was not. He threatened to boycott the film’s SXSW premiere in protest, but ultimately did end up popping along. And the film also ended up getting a super-limited US cinema release, although clearly not what Liman was hoping for.

None of that drama appears to have soured star Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship with the studio or series, mind. He will return for the Road House sequel, as Dalton. Gyllenhaal has worked with Richie before too, in The Covenant.

We haven’t heard what kind of role Bautista may play, should he accept the Road House job. But it’s safe to assume the sequel will have nothing to do with 2006’s Road House 2: Last Call, a straight-to-video sequel based around Dalton’s son.

This new sequel was announced in April, with writer Will Beall attached. His credits include Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the Training Day TV show and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which may give some early clues as to the final film’s sensibilities, even if we have no plot details at this point.

It is no doubt a long way off, but it may not be too long until we see Jake Gyllenhaal in a Guy Ritchie film on our screens. In the Grey starring Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill was originally pencilled in for release in January 2025, but was delayed in November 2024. And that’s despite initial filming having wrapped in October 2023.