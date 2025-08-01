Netflix just added one of the most underrated war films of the last 10 years
A new epic arrives
Hacksaw Ridge, the acclaimed war film based on the true story of WWII Army medic Desmond Doss, has quietly arrived on Netflix, and with it has reignited our appreciation for what is a criminally underrated modern classic it is.
The film chronicles the journey of conscientious objector Desmond Doss (expertly portrayed by Andrew Garfield), who, despite his refusal to carry a weapon due to religious convictions, courageously rescued approximately 75 fellow soldiers during the brutal Battle of Okinawa.
Andrew Garfield’s powerful performance earned him Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor. The film itself garnered two Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing, and a total of six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
Critically, Hacksaw Ridge holds an impressive 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 92%, so those who have seen it really did love it. But, it feels like when you’re chatting about recent films, it barely gets a mention - but then again, it did come out in 2016, which is now almost (unbelievably) a decade ago.
The Telegraph were very warm on the film, giving it a score of four out of five stars, describing it as “a war film that moves as much as it bruises – and does both with power and conviction. In full flow, it looks like a Technicolor Guernica – and hits home with the meaty, blood-wet thud of a raw topside of beef to the jaw.”
Hacksaw Ridge also received four stars from Empire, going on to say “Occasionally soapy on the homefront but cataclysmic in combat, this is a worthy addition to the WWII canon. Garfield underpins it all with skill, showing that sometimes, war can be humanising too.”
For those seeking a war film that masterfully blends profound emotional depth, intricate moral dilemmas, and remarkable technical execution, Hacksaw Ridge remains an underappreciated gem. Its addition to Netflix provides a welcome opportunity to rediscover a film that truly warrants its acclaim, and is one of Andrew Garfield's very best.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Sky TV's huge new original film is a star-studded look at Nazi war crimes
Crowe, Malik and more
-
11 Things You Never Knew About Spinal Tap
Why didn’t we just write ten things and make ten be the top number?
-
Nintendo’s Zelda movie has cast its Link and Princess Zelda
Two relative unknowns take on the legendary gaming roles
-
Superman actors, ranked!
Who wore those red underpants best?
-
Foundation's Jared Harris on swear words, swashbuckling and the NASA inspiration behind his sci-fi stardom
Invents swear words and loves Greek mythology - certified legend
-
Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge on UFOs, Bigfoot, and his debut film Monsters of California
The truth is out there — and Tom DeLonge intends to find it...
-
Fast and Furious 11 gets release date and confirms return of Paul Walker character
Big action series plans to go out large
-
The best racing car movies of all time
Get your motor running with these fantastic car racing flicks...