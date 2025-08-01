Netflix just added one of the most underrated war films of the last 10 years

A new epic arrives

Two actors standing opposite eachother in the film Hacksaw Ridge
(Image credit: Lionsgate)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News

Hacksaw Ridge, the acclaimed war film based on the true story of WWII Army medic Desmond Doss, has quietly arrived on Netflix, and with it has reignited our appreciation for what is a criminally underrated modern classic it is.

The film chronicles the journey of conscientious objector Desmond Doss (expertly portrayed by Andrew Garfield), who, despite his refusal to carry a weapon due to religious convictions, courageously rescued approximately 75 fellow soldiers during the brutal Battle of Okinawa.

Andrew Garfield’s powerful performance earned him Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor. The film itself garnered two Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing, and a total of six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Official Trailer – “Believe” - Andrew Garfield - YouTube Hacksaw Ridge (2016) Official Trailer – “Believe” - Andrew Garfield - YouTube
Watch On

Critically, Hacksaw Ridge holds an impressive 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 92%, so those who have seen it really did love it. But, it feels like when you’re chatting about recent films, it barely gets a mention - but then again, it did come out in 2016, which is now almost (unbelievably) a decade ago.

The Telegraph were very warm on the film, giving it a score of four out of five stars, describing it as “a war film that moves as much as it bruises – and does both with power and conviction. In full flow, it looks like a Technicolor Guernica – and hits home with the meaty, blood-wet thud of a raw topside of beef to the jaw.”

Hacksaw Ridge also received four stars from Empire, going on to say “Occasionally soapy on the homefront but cataclysmic in combat, this is a worthy addition to the WWII canon. Garfield underpins it all with skill, showing that sometimes, war can be humanising too.”

For those seeking a war film that masterfully blends profound emotional depth, intricate moral dilemmas, and remarkable technical execution, Hacksaw Ridge remains an underappreciated gem. Its addition to Netflix provides a welcome opportunity to rediscover a film that truly warrants its acclaim, and is one of Andrew Garfield's very best.

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸