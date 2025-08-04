Amazon Prime Video just added one of the best music biopics of the century - and indie kids are going to love it
A modern classic
If you’re looking for a compelling and visually stunning indie gem, look no further than Control, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This 2007 British biographical drama offers an intimate and haunting portrayal of Ian Curtis, the lead singer of the band Joy Division.
Directed by renowned music photographer Anton Corbijn in his directorial debut, Control delves into Curtis’s brief but intense life. It chronicles his marriage to Deborah Curtis, the rapid ascent of Joy Division, and his struggles with epilepsy, depression, and growing alienation, culminating in his tragic suicide at 23.
The film is based on Deborah Curtis's memoir, Touching from a Distance, and features a breakthrough performance by Sam Riley as Ian Curtis, alongside Samantha Morton as Deborah and Alexandra Maria Lara as Annik Honoré.
What truly makes Control stand out is its deliberate artistic choices. Shot entirely in stark black and white, the film mirrors Corbijn’s early photography of the real-world band and perfectly evokes the bleak emotional landscape of the narrative. Filmed primarily in Curtis’s hometown of Macclesfield, the monochromatic palette and intimate cinematography give the film a timeless, haunting quality.
Music is central, with the cast performing Joy Division tracks live, including "She’s Lost Control" and "Love Will Tear Us Apart." The film treats the music as an emotional extension of Curtis’s inner world, making it a must-watch for music lovers and film enthusiasts alike.
Critically acclaimed, Control premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Europa Cinemas Label Award for Best European Film. It was also nominated for a BAFTA and won several British Independent Film Awards.
With an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s celebrated for its nuanced portrayal and emotional honesty, so if you’re a fan of the band, you bought one of the t-shirts on a whim or just want to watch a cracking film, Amazon Prime has you sorted with a biopic from a time before they became the Oscar-baiting genre of choice.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
