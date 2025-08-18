Stranger Things creators might quit Netflix after final season wraps
Climbing Paramount Mountain
In news that’s shaking up the Upside Down of Hollywood, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative masterminds behind Netflix’s monstrous hit Stranger Things, are reportedly packing their bits, making a bindle and heading for Paramount.
The dynamic duo, affectionately known as The Duffer Brothers, are reportedly in advanced talks to create new TV shows and films exclusively for the recently Skydance-acquired Paramount.
This move is less of a betrayal and more of a reunion tour for the Duffers, as they’ll be linking up with Cindy Holland, Paramount’s new head of streaming, who greenlit Stranger Things back in the day for Netflix. Matt Thunell, now President of Paramount TV Studios, also previously worked with the brothers at Netflix, proving Hollywood is indeed a small, very well-connected town.
The brothers are itching to see their cinematic creations grace the big screen, a concept Netflix has famously not been into doing much of, beyond when the streamer wants to pick up some award buzz. To date, the Duffers' filmography is a bit sparse, with only one film, 2015's psychological thriller Hidden, under their belt.
While Netflix might be shedding a tear, the Duffers aren't completely abandoning their Stranger Things roots. Their production company, Upside Down Productions, is still cooking up an animated Stranger Things prequel, Tales of '85, due in 2026, and a yet-to-be-announced live-action spin-off.
Plus, two new non-Stranger series, The Boroughs and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, are also slated for Netflix in 2026.
As for the core Stranger Things saga, the fifth and final season is set to drop in three suspenseful parts this November and December. We will have to wait and see what happens, but if The Duffer Brothers do eventually move, stranger things have definitely happened.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
