The open world Batman game you've been waiting for is... LEGO?

Have you been hankering after a proper open world Batman experience after the disappointment of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? The answer may come from a slightly surprising place.

TT Games has announced LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which will feature an open-world version of Gotham City you can drive around in using your Batmobile. The developer calls it a “love letter to the world of Batman.”

So while this may not be a continuation of the beloved Batman Arkham series of games, the peak of which ended a decade ago with Batman: Arkham Knight, it may be the best way to scratch that Arkham itch.

Have a look:

LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pretty, isn’t it? The teaser text notes this one is inspired by all forms of Batman content over the decades, including the games. And we can see some of the same mechanics from the Arkham titles play out here. It’s “inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games,” says DC.

But it’s all infused with the LEGO games’ sense of fun and humour, best represented in the trailer by UK comedy icon Matt Berry taking on the role of Bane.

You won’t just play as Batman either. There are seven playable characters:

Batman

Jim Gordon

Robin

Nightwing

Batgirl

Catwoman

Talia al Ghul

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is being made by the development arm of TT Games, which also made LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and LEGO games charting back 20 years to the original LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game.

But will we see more LEGO games from TT after this one?

Earlier this year, the Financial Times reported LEGO intends to take game development in-house, which seems a risky business amid stories of the shrinking staff of developers and publishers. And revenues being squeezed by wider fiscal events and audience-inhaling titles like Fortnite and Roblox.

TT Games has made three LEGO Batman games to date, the last of which was released in 2014, while the character has had further cameos in other LEGO titles.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is due in 2026, and will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5.