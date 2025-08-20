You could be giving England’s Rugby team their motivational speech - via AI

Ever given your mate a rousing speech, beer in hand, watching their face light up with your motivational words and thought, hot damn, I should do this professionally. Well, you might just be in luck, as England's Rugby team are listening.



If you have ever thought you would make quite a good Arne Slot or Jurgen Klopp, giving your team motivational speeches and offering well-timed words of support then O2’s new project will give you that chance. The new Voice of a Nation project is enlisting fans ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup which kicks off this Friday, getting them to submit voice notes via Whatsapp in order to transform them all into one powerful team talk via AI, and play to the England squad.

Your supportive soundbites will be joining the likes of Love Island icon Olivia Atwood and presenter (and new Strictly recruit) Vicky Patterson both of whom are on board with the project. And if having your voice become part of the Red Roses’ pre-match speech wasn’t enough, everyone who takes part will be entered into a draw to win a VIP experience at the Rugby World Cup Final on 27th September.

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

England’s Red Roses have an unparalleled 33 match winning streak, which really puts your Friday night 5-aside to shame. So really, it’s all hands on deck to try and preserve that streak, voicenotes, face-painting, game-watching and all.

If you’re wondering how smushing thousands of voices together will actually work, the audio will be enhanced using techniques like noise reduction, upscaling and remapping to ensure even compressed voice notes can be transformed into high-quality sound. AI will also help layer and blend the unique voices to create a powerful, emotive final piece - although hopefully it will be a bit more human sounding.



O2 customers and members of the public can take part and submit their voice note now via WhatsApp: 07851317242 .