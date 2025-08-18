Peaky Blinders creator is splitting the G on TV ahead of Bond film with a history of the Guinness family

Steven Knight, the mastermind behind gritty, critically acclaimed Peaky Blinders and scribe for the upcoming Bond film, has a new project coming soon. This time, he’s trading the smoky streets of Birmingham for the bubbly breweries of Dublin. Get a pint of the black stuff ready, as House of Guinness, a new Netflix drama, is premiering on the 25th of September, promising to be more intoxicating than a few stouts on a Friday night.

The show is set during the 1860s, where the titular Guinness family, a bunch of powerful, probably quite debaucherous, and well-dressed individuals, are standing on the precipice of even greater fame.

As Knight himself puts it, the young inheritors of the world’s biggest brewery have two priorities: “Don’t screw it up,” and “make Guinness even bigger.” It's feeling very 'Succession crossed with historical drama', and we can’t wait.

Netflix has just unveiled the first-look photos you can see above, and if these images are anything to go by, prepare for ecstatic highs and heartbreaking lows as siblings Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea) grapple with their "black gold" birthright.

The story kicks off right after the demise of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man who made the brewery a global phenomenon.

His will, it turns out, has some rather far-reaching consequences for his four adult children, and a host of other Dublin characters who are all caught up in the “phenomenon that is Guinness.” Expect family squabbles, scandalous secrets, and enough historical intrigue to make your head spin.

With a star-studded cast including James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, and even Game of Thrones alum Jack Gleeson, House of Guinness looks set to be the next binge-worthy sensation. So, for those craving a historical family drama with a distinctly Irish kick, mark your calendars. We’re expecting dark and delicious viewing.