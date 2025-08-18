Peaky Blinders creator is splitting the G on TV ahead of Bond film with a history of the Guinness family
A pint of drama
Steven Knight, the mastermind behind gritty, critically acclaimed Peaky Blinders and scribe for the upcoming Bond film, has a new project coming soon. This time, he’s trading the smoky streets of Birmingham for the bubbly breweries of Dublin. Get a pint of the black stuff ready, as House of Guinness, a new Netflix drama, is premiering on the 25th of September, promising to be more intoxicating than a few stouts on a Friday night.
The show is set during the 1860s, where the titular Guinness family, a bunch of powerful, probably quite debaucherous, and well-dressed individuals, are standing on the precipice of even greater fame.
As Knight himself puts it, the young inheritors of the world’s biggest brewery have two priorities: “Don’t screw it up,” and “make Guinness even bigger.” It's feeling very 'Succession crossed with historical drama', and we can’t wait.
Netflix has just unveiled the first-look photos you can see above, and if these images are anything to go by, prepare for ecstatic highs and heartbreaking lows as siblings Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea) grapple with their "black gold" birthright.
The story kicks off right after the demise of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man who made the brewery a global phenomenon.
His will, it turns out, has some rather far-reaching consequences for his four adult children, and a host of other Dublin characters who are all caught up in the “phenomenon that is Guinness.” Expect family squabbles, scandalous secrets, and enough historical intrigue to make your head spin.
With a star-studded cast including James Norton, Dervla Kirwan, and even Game of Thrones alum Jack Gleeson, House of Guinness looks set to be the next binge-worthy sensation. So, for those craving a historical family drama with a distinctly Irish kick, mark your calendars. We’re expecting dark and delicious viewing.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Hands-on: SomniBuds are battery-free wireless earphones for sleeping — and may block out snoring sounds forever, once and for all
Marriage-saving earbuds make ingenious use of re-imagined audio technology
-
Gandalf and Frodo to return in The Hunt For Gollum — Ian McKellen teases new Lord Of The Rings link-up
Return of the kings...
-
Stranger Things creators might quit Netflix after final season wraps
Climbing Paramount Mountain
-
Netflix’s new movie addition showcases Johnny Depp at his absolute weirdest
Take a trip on Netflix
-
Netflix just got the (second) best movie about wrestling ever made
A new challenger approaches
-
Robin Williams in one of his greatest roles has just been added to Netflix
O Captain! My Captain!
-
Britcore is back: Netflix romcom is new no. 1 movie (and it'll make Brits cringe)
Love is in the air
-
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight set to write next James Bond movie
Double ohhh (my god)
-
Netflix just added Adam Sandler's hugely anticipated comedy sequel
Another big swing from Netflix
-
Netflix just added one of the most underrated comedies of the decade — and tech nerds are going to love it
The Social Network with more wigs