New LEGO Smart Play Star Wars sets revealed — and they are a must for Original Trilogy fans

LEGO has revealed a whole host of new sets that are compatible with its Smart Brick technology, good news for Star Wars fans, as they are all based around scenes and characters from the Original Trilogy.

The LEGO Smart Brick is perhaps the biggest change to LEGO ever. It's a 2x4 brick that interacts with smart tags to bring LEGO sets to life, reacting to movement and the environment with sounds and lights.

For now, the sets that work with it are strictly Star Wars (no bad thing, in our eyes), and the number of sets these Smart Bricks work with has been expanded.

Available for pre-order today — and Shortlist got a sneak peak at the recent London Toy Fair — the five new sets are as follows:

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke’s Landspeeder

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: AT-ST Attack on Endor

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Mos Eisley Cantina

LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Millennium Falcon

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

These sets join the three all-in-one sets that have already been announced: LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter; LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Luke’s Red Five X-Wing; LEGO Star Wars SMART Play: Throne Room Duel & A-Wing.

All of the sets are available to pre-order now and will be released on 1 March.

Bricking it

Now, there is a small catch with these five brand-new sets. They don't actually contain a Smart Brick, but are Smart Brick compatible.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The idea is that you purchase one of the above all-in-one sets, then these sets can be used with the included Smart Brick.

They do contain the Smart Minifigures and Smart Tags you need to react and interact with the Smart Bricks, but no brick will be present in the set. This is made clear on the boxes, but worth double-checking before you purchase.

The sets themselves, though, are very reasonably priced. The cheapest is Luke’s Landspeeder, which retails for a bargain £34.99, while the most expensive is the 885-piece Millennium Falcon, which will cost £89.99.

The cheapest set with a Smart Brick included is Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter, which costs £59.99, so if you want to start your Smart Brick collection on a budget, then buy this and the Landspeeder for a cost of £94.98 and away you go.

Having played with these sets at the London Toy Fair, they are addictive and a must for Star Wars (and LEGO) fans. Each set has multiple ways the Smart Brick can interact with it, and they are extremely faithful to the movies they are based on.

The sets offer up some of the most iconic parts of Star Wars, including the Millennium Falcon, Yoda’s Hut and Mos Eisley Cantina.

The Smart LEGO Minifigures included are also fantastic, with Yoda, Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, C3PO, Obi-Wan Kenobi and even Greedo. Each set will have at least one of these to play with.

Head to LEGO now to pre-order...





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



