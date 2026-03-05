A Harry Styles pop-up is landing in London this week and it’s going to be packed with exclusive merch

Shop all the time, panic (about funds) occasionally

Hermione Blandford's avatar
By
published
in News
Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images)

Hold onto your sequins and dust off those old One Direction posters, because the Harry Styles Renaissance is back in full swing. First came the latest glimpse of new music since 2022 with Aperture, then came a massive Wembley residence - which predictably sold out in minutes - and not forgetting that iconic Brits performance from Saturday night. Now, London will be one of the cities receiving a Harry Styles pop up to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album.

The album, called Kiss All Time, Disco Occasionally is set to be released on Friday 6th March, much to the delight of people born between 1996 and 2003 everywhere. The pop-up is a one-day shindig on Friday 6th, open from 12am-2am (seriously), and again between 4pm-9pm.

Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England

(Image credit: JMEnternational / Getty Images)

Not only will the pop up be a chance to listen to the new Harry album in its entirety, the main event is the new and exclusive merch. The merch will include all the classics you’d expect from a merch drop: tee-shirts, socks, hats, crewnecks, hoodies, polos, baby tees – the mandatory tote bag. Plus all the mugs, towels, clocks, err slip mats that scream university campus shop. No mousemat, sadly. Also, no word on what prices will be like yet, but if general merch is anything to go by, it’s probably a good thing it has landed around payday.

Good news if you’re an Amex cardholder as you’ll be able to get early access (between 3pm-4pm) thanks to the pop-ups being a partnership with American Express. Amex cardholders will also get extra perks including a dedicated checkout line and exclusive items.

The pop up will be popping off in Brick Lane, at 13-155 Bethnal Green Road (E2 7DG).

Shortlist Google Preferred Source



Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!

Hermione Blandford
Hermione Blandford
Content Editor

Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.