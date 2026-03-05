A Harry Styles pop-up is landing in London this week and it’s going to be packed with exclusive merch

Hold onto your sequins and dust off those old One Direction posters, because the Harry Styles Renaissance is back in full swing. First came the latest glimpse of new music since 2022 with Aperture, then came a massive Wembley residence - which predictably sold out in minutes - and not forgetting that iconic Brits performance from Saturday night. Now, London will be one of the cities receiving a Harry Styles pop up to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album.

The album, called Kiss All Time, Disco Occasionally is set to be released on Friday 6th March, much to the delight of people born between 1996 and 2003 everywhere. The pop-up is a one-day shindig on Friday 6th, open from 12am-2am (seriously), and again between 4pm-9pm.

(Image credit: JMEnternational / Getty Images)

Not only will the pop up be a chance to listen to the new Harry album in its entirety, the main event is the new and exclusive merch. The merch will include all the classics you’d expect from a merch drop: tee-shirts, socks, hats, crewnecks, hoodies, polos, baby tees – the mandatory tote bag. Plus all the mugs, towels, clocks, err slip mats that scream university campus shop. No mousemat, sadly. Also, no word on what prices will be like yet, but if general merch is anything to go by, it’s probably a good thing it has landed around payday.

Good news if you’re an Amex cardholder as you’ll be able to get early access (between 3pm-4pm) thanks to the pop-ups being a partnership with American Express. Amex cardholders will also get extra perks including a dedicated checkout line and exclusive items.

The pop up will be popping off in Brick Lane, at 13-155 Bethnal Green Road (E2 7DG).





