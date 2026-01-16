New Legend of Zelda LEGO set leaks, revealing a monstrous brick-built battle

Zelda fans, get those rupees at the ready — the next Legend of Zelda LEGO set just leaked, and it’s promising a battle for the ages.

Posted over at Reddit’s r/Legoleak sub, this is our first real (but unofficial) look at the Nintendo-themed set that LEGO itself teased last week. Apparently named and numbered '77093 The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time', it depicts the final battle from the classic Nintendo 64-era adventure.

If the leak is accurate, the set will contain 1,003 pieces and three minifigs — Princess Zelda in her royal gown, Link, and the evil Gannondorf, making his LEGO minifig debut. The rest of the build focusses on Gannondorf’s monstrous transformation into the towering Gannon creature, with the battle taking place among the fiery ruins of Hyrule castle.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

There’s a number of easter egg additions set for inclusion too, including Navi the Fairy, the series-stalwart Megaton Hammer, and iconic recovery hearts.

Though LEGO has set to officially reveal the set, the leak points to a March 1st release date, with pricing placed at £99.99, or $129.99 USD.

That’s a touch on the pricey side for the piece count, but it’s the premium that most of LEGO’s licensed sets carry.

Regardless, it’s far more easy on the wallet than the debut Zelda LEGO set, ‘#77092

Great Deku Tree 2-in-1’ — a giant 2,500 piece build that’ll set you back £259.99 at retail. (Sidenote — we’ve been building that one over Christmas, and it’s wonderful).

LEGO Lego the Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-In-1 — Set #77092 £226.19 at Amazon UK

It’s a wild time to be both a Nintendo and LEGO fan — not only do you have this new Zelda set on the way, but there’s the ongoing Mario and Animal Crossing sets on shelves too. Plus this summer, there’s the long-awaited launch of Pokemon LEGO sets, which were revealed this month and have proved so popular as to already be on back order ahead of their launch in February.





