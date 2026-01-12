LEGO finally catches ’em all with first-ever Pokémon sets

After 30 years of fans asking, wishing, and quietly assuming it would happen eventually, LEGO and Pokémon are finally joining forces.

The LEGO Group and The Pokémon Company International have officially unveiled the first-ever LEGO Pokémon sets, with the initial wave launching on the 27th February 2026.

It’s a collaboration that feels both wildly overdue and completely inevitable, bringing together two of the most powerful nostalgia engines on the planet.

Rather than easing into things, LEGO has gone straight for the jugular, with a debut lineup rooted firmly in the original Kanto era and aimed squarely at adult builders. Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise all make the leap into LEGO brick form, across three ambitious display sets designed to be built, posed and proudly shown off.

Pikachu and Poké Ball

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO )

The headline act is LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball, a premium 2,050-piece display set that recreates one of the franchise’s most iconic images: Pikachu bursting out of a Poké Ball, ready for battle. The build is mounted on a dramatic black lightning-rod base, with crackling energy effects radiating from the opened ball as Pikachu leaps into action.

There’s plenty here for long-time fans to appreciate, including hidden easter eggs worked into the base, most notably a discreet “25”, marking Pikachu’s Pokédex number. The figure itself can be posed dynamically in mid-launch or rearranged into a calmer seated pose with the Poké Ball closed, giving builders some flexibility in how aggressive they want their display to look.

It’s unapologetically large, detailed and expensive, but as a centrepiece build celebrating Pokémon’s most recognisable mascot, it’s hard to argue with the ambition.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

If Pikachu is the showstopper, the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set is the endgame. With a staggering 6,838 pieces, it’s one of the LEGO Group’s largest display builds to date and brings together the fully evolved Kanto starters in brick form.

Each Pokémon faithfully captures its original design and comes with its own articulation, allowing the figures to be posed individually or displayed together on a shared action base. That base is more than just a stand, too, featuring biome-inspired details linked to each Pokémon and a selection of hidden references for builders to uncover as they go.

It’s a serious time investment, both in terms of build and price, but it’s clearly aimed at dedicated fans who want something substantial, the kind of set you build once, display forever and occasionally point at while saying, “yeah, I built that.”

Eevee

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

Rounding out the launch lineup is LEGO Pokémon Eevee, a smaller but no less charming 587-piece set that leans fully into the character’s enduring popularity. Eevee’s expressive face, movable head, limbs and tail allow it to be posed either at rest or mid-motion, making it a more playful display piece than its larger siblings.

The set also supports LEGO’s Build Together app, letting friends or family work on the build collaboratively, a fitting feature for a Pokémon defined by potential and evolution.

While it’s the most affordable entry point into LEGO Pokémon, it doesn’t feel like an afterthought, offering plenty of detail and personality in a more compact form.

All three sets are rated 18+, with pre-orders opening on the 12th of January 2026 ahead of their full release on the 27th of February. Prices range from £54.99 for Eevee to a frankly eye-watering £579.99 for the full Kanto starter trio.

Still, for fans who’ve spent decades imagining Pokémon rendered in LEGO bricks, this feels less like a novelty and more like a long-delayed evolution. And if LEGO’s opening move looks this confident, it’s hard not to wonder just how deep this Pokédex might eventually go.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



