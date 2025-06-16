New KAWS Squid Game figure teases a killer season 3 trial

As the global phenomenon Squid Game gears up for its highly anticipated third season premiere on the 27th June, 2025, the excitement is extending beyond the deadly games to the collectibles fans can fill their shelves with.

Following the immense success of the KAWS collaboration for season 2, which reimagined the iconic Young-hee doll, all eyes are now on her male counterpart, Chul-su for a new KAWS collectable.

Chul-su, first introduced in a post-credits scene of season 2, is poised to be a pivotal figure in the new trials, possibly alongside Young-hee in a terrifying evolution of "Red Light, Green Light." His robotic and imposing presence immediately marks him as a formidable antagonist with a chilling visual identity ripe for artistic reinterpretation, likely to the joy of KAWS.

In partnership with Netflix and AllRightsReserved, the KAWS CHUL-SU figurines depict the character in his signature striped t-shirt and hat. These 15-inch figures will be available in both coloured and monochrome versions, each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

This collaboration marks another blockbuster team-up between KAWS and the Squid Game franchise, following their successful partnership in December 2024. For those who missed the initial drop, this new release promises to be just as collectable.

The KAWS CHUL-SU figures are set to launch online at ddtstore.com starting 19th June at 10 a.m. ET. This highly anticipated release is expected to generate significant buzz among art enthusiasts and pop culture aficionados alike, as Squid Game's influence stretches beyond the screen.