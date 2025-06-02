Squid Game season 3 trailer just dropped — and it's game on for TV's deadliest show

Squid Game is back, with more creepy childlike games than ever, and even more violence. Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-Jae, returns as a game-player, following his (spoiler alert) failed rebellion at the end of the previous season.

Anyone not familiar with Squid Game will still probably be vaguely aware of the South Korean hit series, even if it’s only due to Halloween costumes cropping up every October since 2021. The first season dropped in the middle of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic — Similar to COVID, Squid Game is a dystopian survival thriller, created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

From the trailer, which dropped from Netflix on 1st June, it’s looking like the games will be as deadly as ever, with more power in play than before. Series three is set to be released on Netflix on 27th June and is the show’s final season.

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The number of episodes hasn’t been confirmed, although it is rumoured that there are at least six. Considering season one had nine episodes and series two had seven, there’s a good chance that we could only have six episodes left to conclude the whole franchise.

Thanks to the trailer, it looks like the overriding plot follows Gi-hun questioning why the powers that be didn’t kill him, with him screaming exactly this at a series of guards and front-men, and you know, trying to shut the whole thing down.

Entering yet another game (you would think he would have learnt not to by now), Gi-hun joins fellow players in a confusing maze during a deadly game of jump rope.

New games were teased in the imagery for season three already; one was a massive gumball machine dispensing red and blue balls (representing the Xs and Os vote that determines the players' fates), and what looks to be a new twist on the iconic Red Light-Green-Light game.

Despite the whole overarching theme of killing-off-the-players, there is a crew of familiar faces returning for season three, including The Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124) and the pink guard No-eul.

Could season three see the final infiltration of the dark and twisted headquarters and put an end to the games? Well, as it’s the final season, we really hope so.