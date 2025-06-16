Squid Game season 3 trailer drops amid spin-off sequel chatter
It's coming to an end... or is it?
With the year evaporating at pace, it’s almost time for Squid Game season 3, and Netflix has dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming run.
Squid Game season 3 begins streaming on June 27. This will also be the end of the show, at least in this form.
Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has talked about how he sees season three as the end of the story of Gi-hun, so while there may be spin-offs in the future, season 3 concludes Squid Game as we know it. The trailer says as much too.
“In two weeks, the #1 show in the world comes to an end,” the teaser text reads.
“If seasons 2 and 3 form one continuous narrative, then season 3 is the climax — a story that’s bound to hit hard. It will be a story of true confrontation,” Dong-hyuk told The Korea Times.
It seems unlikely Netflix will simply let Squid Game fade into the past once season 3 is finished, though. The two seasons make up the top two spots on Netflix’s all-time most-watched chart of seasons of non-English language shows.
And even if you include English language shows too, Squid Game season 2 is only bumped into third position by Wednesday season 1.
Viewers have spent a combined 409,280 years watching the series, and that’s just based off the hours Netflix records in the first three months on stream for these shows.
What’s next?
“I have considered the idea of a spin-off. There were moments during production when I grew curious myself,” says Hwang Dong-hyuk.
Where that spin-off could head rests on what takes place following Squid Game season 3’s big face-off between Gi-hun and Front Man. And, thankfully, this latest teaser doesn’t spoil any of that.
