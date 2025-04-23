Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown gets Disney Plus streaming date

The epic biopic that saw Timothée Chalamet turn in one of his best performances to date as the iconic Bob Dylan finally has a streaming release date, with the critically acclaimed A Complete Unknown set to arrive on Disney Plus soon.

Directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line/Logan), the film captures the early 1960s rise of the singer-songwriter and shows how Dylan was influenced by other musicians at the time, like Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger. It’s all brought to life by a top-notch cast, led by Chalamat, who embodies the role well, capturing Dylan’s journey from unknown folk singer to cultural icon.

The rest of the cast features Edward Norton plays Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning is Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro is Joan Baez, and Boyd Holbrook who pops up as Johnny Cash.

The film was not only critically acclaimed but also received plenty of buzz during awards season with the film receiving eight nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, alongside mopping up plenty of other awards throughout the season. It also boasts an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes, whilst the user score is at 95%.

If you’re still waiting to check out the film for the first time, or you just want to revisit one of 2024's best offerings, then you only need to wait until the 30th April when the film begins streaming on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland.

Main image via Searchlight Pictures