David Byrne's world tour comes to London in 2026, but without Talking Heads

Last week we suggested the release of a Psycho Killer music video from Talking Heads could signal the band were about to announce a tour. They didn’t. But we do have the next best thing.

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has confirmed both that he has a new album on the way, and that a world tour will kick off later this year.

The album is called Who Is The Sky?, while the tour begins in the US on September 14th, before reaching the UK in March 2026.

If you want a flavour of the kind of tunes Byrne is cranking out these days, have a listen to his just-released single Everybody Laughs. It’s pretty catchy:

David Byrne - "Everybody Laughs" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The tour will see Byrne perform three nights in London at the Eventim Apollo, a 5300 capacity venue. Those dates are March 3rd, 4th and 15th.

Other UK dates include Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on March 2nd, Glasgow’s Armadillo on March 6th and 7th, and Manchester’s O2 Apollo on March 9th and 10th. He’ll also play in Dublin’s 3Arena on March 13th.

Tickets will go on sale from June 13th at 10am. Get your trigger finger ready.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: David Byrne)

Byrne’s album will be out long before those dates. It’s out on September 5th, as Byrne announced on Instagram.

“I finished up a new album recently called 'Who Is The Sky?'. It’s produced by Kid Harpoon, joined by Ghost Train Orchestra and, on a couple of songs, my friends St. Vincent and Hayley Williams. It comes out Sept. 5th under Matador—a new label for me,” Byrne wrote.

The tour’s concerts won’t be plain old gigs either.

“The tour concept is unlike anything I’ve done before,” says Byrne.

“We’ll keep the mobility that was a key element of the American Utopia tour and Broadway show— but instead of the chain… we will have locations. You’ll just have to come and experience what that involves.”

The touring band will feature 13 members, consisting of dancers and musicians, and will include folks from Byrne’s last tour band, American Utopia.

American Utopia was a 2018 album. But it was also a musical stage show directed by Spike Lee, one that featured Talking Heads songs as well as tracks from the album.

Unlike a traditional tour, it ran for ages. A somewhat more conventional version of the 2018 tour, which headed through London, became a musical theatre show in 2019, and finished up in New York’s St. James Theatre in April 2022.